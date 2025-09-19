South Africa: US's Kimmel Muzzled While SA's White Right Goes Full Prefect in Wake of Charlie Kirk Murder

Spurred on by an attempted US right-wing crackdown on Saying Bad Things About Charlie Kirk, South Africa's self-proclaimed head boy, Ernst Roets, is warning local chatterboxes that he and his crew of library monitors will snitch if free speech gets out of bounds. Indeed, cancel culture -- proclaimed dead at Trump's second inauguration -- is now an entrenched part of his presidency, and has advanced deep into the media space. What's clear is that Kirk's murder has driven the local white right insane. Can we tempt them back from the brink?

Captain's Logorrhea

Hey, here's a question for you? Why is a largely black nation at the bottom of Africa so obsessed with an American culture war debate-bro personality?

Here's another question. Is a largely black nation at the bottom of Africa obsessed with an American culture war debate-bro personality? In villages in the Eastern Cape, are folks on the "right" and the "left" locked in vicious gotcha battles over the specifics of Charlie Kirk's assassination and what it means for free speech in *checks notes* Qunu?

Before we get too far, a public service announcement: Please don't shoot people! It's worth noting that South Africans, being of a normal...