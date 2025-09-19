South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay's Streetlight Scandal - - 10,000 Lights Out Amid Corruption Probe

It is estimated that more than 10,000 of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro's 40,000 streetlights are not working. Neither is the municipal maintenance fleet. With 16 of the 27 cherry pickers out of order, according to the DA, maintenance will be almost impossible.

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro's original contract for streetlight repair was set aside 15 months ago because of allegations of corruption and collusion. These allegations are under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit.

Since then it is estimated that about 25% of the metro's streetlights have gone out and have not been replaced.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro was in the process of finalising the contract for streetlight repairs, which will require contractors to use their own equipment. He said they are expecting the contractors to start work in the first week of October.

In her response during a September meeting with the city's spiritual leaders, mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the contracts were awarded (in August) and they were negotiating service level agreements.

"We want to assure residents and stakeholders that decisive steps have already been taken to address the backlog. The metro has undertaken a legally compliant procurement process as per...