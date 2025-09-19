Uganda: NUP Schedules Kampala Rallies Upon Bobi Wine Nomination

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has announced plans to stage two rallies in Kampala on September 23, 2025, shortly after the nomination of its presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine.

The party has formally notified Police and other authorities, pledging to conduct the events peacefully.

In a letter dated September 17 and addressed to the Inspector General of Police, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya wrote:

"I write to notify you that the National Unity Platform intends to have its presidential candidate Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert nominated on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 in the forenoon."

According to the party, the first rally will take place at Katwe Grounds in Makindye Division from 12pm to 4pm, followed by another at Kaala Playground in Nateete, Rubaga Division, from 4:30pm to 6pm.

Rubongoya said payments for the venues had already been made, adding that "the Party is committed to ensuring that the rallies are conducted peacefully in accordance with the law."

Copies of the notification were also sent to the Electoral Commission and other security agencies.

Presidential nominations are set for September 23 and 24 at the EC's new headquarters in Lweza, Wakiso District.

Kyagulanyi's nomination will coincide with that of President Yoweri Museveni, who is expected to formalize his bid for the 2026 General Election at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

The two men will face off for a second time, following the disputed 2021 contest in which Museveni was declared winner with 58 percent against Kyagulanyi's 35 percent.

That nomination period was marred by violence, including arrests and disruptions targeting opposition candidates.

This year's exercise will mark Museveni's seventh consecutive presidential campaign since 1996.

While his supporters credit him with maintaining peace and stability, critics accuse him of entrenching authoritarian rule, citing corruption, poverty, and poor service delivery.