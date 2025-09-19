Malawi: DPP Assures Malawians - 'Victory Is On the Way, the People's Will Is Protected'

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has broken its silence with a bold assurance to its supporters and the nation, declaring that the integrity of the 2025 election results remains intact and that "victory is on the way."

In a strongly-worded statement posted on its official Facebook page Friday morning, the former ruling party urged calm and patience as the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) continues to tally and release results.

"The people's will is protected," the DPP said, stressing that no one can tamper with the results "already in the public domain."

The party pointed to heavy monitoring by international and local stakeholders, including SADC, AU, EU, the Malawi Defence Force, the Police, government intelligence agencies, donors, and journalists as evidence that the electoral process has been watertight.

"This combined effort... has made it impossible for anyone to tamper with results," the statement reads.

DPP also saluted security agencies and observers for "defending the democracy Malawians fought for in 1994," insisting that all critical stakeholders are aware of the "true outcome of this election."

The statement comes as MEC has so far received results from several districts across the country. However, the electoral body has emphasized that, under the law, it must verify, reconcile, and confirm every tally sheet before making official announcements. MEC chairperson has repeatedly reminded Malawians that only the Commission has the mandate to declare final results, warning against premature claims of victory.

Meanwhile, independent polls ahead of the election had projected a tightly contested race between the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the DPP, with both parties claiming to command strongholds in key swing districts.

Against this backdrop, DPP has urged its supporters not to be distracted but to trust the process. "Victory is on the way, and together we shall celebrate it," the party concluded.