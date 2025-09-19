Rwanda: NGOs Pledge Stronger Safeguards Against Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing

Non-Governmental Organisations in Rwanda have pledged to strengthen internal controls, improve transparency, and ensure full compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations.

This was underscored at a meeting with local and international NGOs held on Thursday, September 18, convened by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), on National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorism Financing, and Counter-Proliferation Financing Policy 2025-2029.

The policy seeks to protect the financial system while empowering NGOs to remain credible and resilient.

Joseph Nkurunziza, Executive Director of Never Again Rwanda, said the session highlighted gaps in knowledge that could inadvertently expose organisations to risk.

"Many people end up committing crimes or making mistakes simply because they do not have the right information," Nkurunziza said. "After this meeting, we will look at how to comply with the anti-money laundering policy and build the capacity of organisations to prevent such risks from happening."

He said that many organisations often lack crucial information, which can lead to mistakes or unintentional involvement in illegal activities.

Nkurunziza noted that while some organisations were aware of precautionary measures from their partners, most had little knowledge and "did not even know they could easily find themselves trapped in such situations."

Noel Rwagasore, Head of Rwanda NGOs Network for Governance, added that the dialogue strengthened NGOs' collaboration with authorities, giving them confidence to verify donors and funding sources.

"Now we know we can work hand-in-hand with national intelligence agencies and consult them whenever we suspect that a donation may be linked to suspicious activities. This will allow us to operate safely while protecting our credibility," he said.

Rwagasore said that they are now committed to strengthening oversight mechanisms, conducting due diligence on donors, and using available resources, including embassy contacts and publicly available information to verify funding sources.

"We are determined to ensure our organisations are fully compliant, transparent, and resilient, so we can continue serving communities without compromising security," Rwagasore said.

Oswald Christian Iyabuze, the Compliance Specialist at FIC, encouraged NGOs to adopt a risk-based approach, stating that even small organisations would receive guidance to prevent potential misuse of their operations.

"Preventive measures are key to ensuring the sector stays safe and secure. NGOs must remain alert and report any suspicious activity to their supervisory authority," Iyabuze said.

He revealed that Rwanda recorded 16 terrorism financing cases in the last four years and over 40 money laundering cases, most of which have been closed. However, he said no NGOs were found to be involved.

"This does not mean there is no threat or vulnerability," Iyabuze warned. "Preventive measures are key to ensuring the sector stays safe and secure."

He added that non-profit organizations will soon receive lists of red flags to help them detect suspicious transactions and report them without fear.

Judith Kazaire, Head of Civil Society and Political Organisations Department at RGB, outlined major reforms in the new NGO law, including merging regulations for local and international NGOs, reducing registration time from five to two months, and granting legal personality immediately upon registration.

She emphasized that the new policy aims to enhance transparency and accountability, ensuring NGOs have recognised leaders and offices in Rwanda.

She said the legislation also allows organisations to verify donors more effectively, noting that previously, "it was only international organisations coming from outside of Rwanda that were being accredited," and now NGOs can establish international partnerships from within the country.

NGOs are now required by law to submit annual reports, declare bank accounts, and adhere to the 80-20 rule, where 80 percent of funds go to core activities and 20 percent to administration. Organisations have until July 18, 2026, to comply or risk losing legal status.

RGB and FIC assured NGOs of continued capacity building and technical support to help them meet these requirements.