Zimbabwe: Torture Claims As 18 Go On Trial for Chivayo in-Laws Robbery

The trial of 18 suspected armed robbers who allegedly robbed cash and other valuables worth US$74,000 from businessman Wicknell Chivayo's in-laws in Marondera kicked off at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Kelvin Murehwa (30) Peter Maramba Vhiya (43) Takudzwa Maisvoreva (24) Garikayi Shangwa (43) Temptation Gerald Dinhidza (44) Arnold Tafireyi (38) Tawanda Mushayatu (45) Mike Mhaka (45) Obvious Mutaka (32) Kennedy Kuzvinzwa (38) Adonia Dhliwayo (39) Charles Chokera (45) Arnold Mickson Mutinhidza (43) Shingirai Bhaureni (43) Stephen Munyaradzi Chakanetsa (26) Dave Saurombe (27) Taurai Mushawemhuka (20) and Felix Karimba (25) appeared before Harare magistrate Musaiona Shortgame charged with 10 counts of armed robbery and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

If convicted, they face an effective 30 years in jail, a sentence consistent with the one given to Bigboy Nampungo (27), who was convicted on the same counts in April this year.

As the trial kicked off at the Harare Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 18 accused persons pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In their defense, they claim they were nowhere near Alpha Omega Farm on the day of the crime and insisted they are innocent. They also allege that police tortured and threatened them, forcing them to cooperate with the investigation.

Some of the accused persons are being legally represented by Tafadzwa Muvhami of Muvhami Attorneys while some have no legal representation.

The State represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that on March 18, 2025, the accused persons invaded the Alpha and Omega farm in Marondera.

They first ambushed and disarmed three night guards, tying them up and taking their weapons and communication devices.

They then broke into the main house, where they confronted the Muteke family demanding cash and valuables.

The suspected robbers ransacked the rooms, stealing a total of US$74,100 in cash, along with a pistol, cellphones, and other valuables.

During the robbery, one of the guards who had escaped alerted a security guard, who arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with the robbers. The robbers then fled the scene.