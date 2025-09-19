Zimbabwe: Binga Man Convicted for Selling Expired Medicines

A Binga man has been convicted for illegally selling expired and unregistered medicines, in a case the court described as a serious public health threat.

Chandala Mwiinde was fined US$700 by the Binga Magistrates' Court following a joint investigation by detectives from the CID Binga and inspectors from the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

Should he fail to pay the fine by September 30, 2025, he will serve seven months in prison.

In addition, Mwiinde received a 10-month prison term wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of all expired and unregistered medicines seized from him.

The case stemmed from a compliance inspection on 22 August 2025, when investigators discovered that Mwiinde was dispensing medicines past their expiry date and not registered in Zimbabwe.

"A subsequent search at his residence uncovered even more unregistered medicines, which were presented in court as exhibits."