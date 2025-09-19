Zimbabwe: No Sacred Cows - Mnangagwa Vows to Punish Corrupt Zanu-PF Members

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to Zanu PF members, urging them to shun corruption and stop abusing party empowerment initiatives.

Addressing the Zanu PF Central Committee in Harare on Thursday, Mnangagwa said corruption had no place in the ruling party and vowed that those implicated would face decisive action.

His remarks follow repeated calls by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to clamp down on corruption, which he has often associated with individuals flaunting ill-got wealth, dismissively labelling them "zviganandas."

According to Transparency International, Zimbabwe was ranked the most corrupt country in the SADC region in 2024, further intensifying pressure on the government to act.

Mnangagwa said the party's constitution empowers it to act firmly against members tarnishing its image through self-serving and unethical conduct.

"Corruption of any kind and excesses that alienate us from the people can never be condoned. Integrity, discipline and unity, concern for the people and clean governance must be synonymous with Zanu PF.

"As provided for in our Party Constitution, we have a duty to boldly and decisively deal with those who put the name of the Party into disrepute. Winning the hearts and minds of our people remains a critical role of every cadre and structure of the Party," Mnangagwa said.

He also warned against the abuse of empowerment facilities designed to benefit grassroots communities, citing the recently launched Presidential Women's League Empowerment Fund as an example.

"Recently, I launched the Presidential Women's League Empowerment Fund to facilitate the expansion and diversification of various income-generating projects being implemented by women.

"Abuse of these facilities will not be accepted. We are a Party that honours the grassroots. We must maintain our character as an inclusive, fair and people-centred Party," he added.

Despite the government rolling out various youth and women's empowerment programmes, critics argue that most of these facilities rarely reach the intended beneficiaries, particularly young people struggling to break into the formal economy.