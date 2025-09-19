Zimbabwe: Road Carnage Claims 2,000 Lives Annually, MPs Demand Tougher Action

Parliamentarians have raised alarm over the worsening road carnage in Zimbabwe, urging government to take urgent steps to enforce road safety regulations amid revelations that nearly 2,000 people die annually from traffic accidents.

During Wednesday's Question and Answer session, Transport Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the grim statistics, attributing many of the accidents to reckless driving, speeding, impatience, and inexperienced public transport drivers.

He told MPs that government had already procured speed trap equipment and breathalysers to clamp down on speeding and drivers operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"We realise that there are people who drive under the influence of drugs or intoxicating substances. We work with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, as well as the V.I.D., who are supposed to be on the road. Sometimes you find accidents soon after crossing those checkpoints.

"I would like to inform the House that the Home Affairs ministry has since procured speed trap equipment as well as breathalysers," said Mhona.

He added that stricter regulations had been introduced for public transport drivers, particularly those driving buses and haulage trucks.

"I know that in the past people were just driving lorries through Class 2. We have since set up a Stationary Instrument but right now, we are saying you start with Class 4 going upwards, you cannot start with Class 2.

"For one to drive public transport, buses or commuter buses, you have to be above 30 years. In the past, people were driving at the ages of 21, 22 or 25," Mhona explained.

Zanu PF MP Vairet Nhari had questioned the licensing process for drivers who, immediately after acquiring a Class 1 or Class 2 licence, were already operating public transport vehicles with little to no experience.

Concerns were also raised over unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles. CCC legislator Miriam Matinenga pressed the minister on government's enforcement measures.

"Some people are driving vehicles without licences. Also, what is government policy with regard to ensuring that all vehicles are registered because we are noticing that some drivers are driving vehicles that have no registration numbers?" she asked.

Mhona responded that the law requires all vehicles to be registered and insured before being used on public roads.

CCC Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu called for a revamp of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), which he described as "toothless."

"When drivers come across the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, which has a lot of roadblocks across the country, they often laugh because it is meaningless. What is Government policy on ensuring that we give teeth to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe so they will also be able to give penalties to drivers?" Matewu said.

Mhona replied that Parliament has the mandate to strengthen the TSCZ through legislation, noting that processes to empower the council as an agency were already underway.