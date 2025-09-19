Zimbabwe: Minister Warns Rogue Miners of Harsh Penalties Under New Responsible Mining Policy

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has warned miners violating regulations that they face "very serious consequences" as government moves to tighten controls on the sector.

His remarks follow the recent ban on alluvial mining and come as government prepares to roll out a new policy framework to regulate mining operations.

Responding to questions from legislators in Parliament, Chitando revealed that a policy document, dubbed The Responsible Mining Initiative Policy II, will be presented to Cabinet in mid-October before being tabled in Parliament through a ministerial statement at the end of the month.

MPs grilled the minister over widespread mining irregularities, particularly by artisanal miners and some foreign investors.

"There is a policy document that is coming, which will touch on several issues. There will be a requirement to ensure that any mining activity area is fenced and that all minerals are mined on open-cast. There will be specifications on how that will take place," Chitando told Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi.

Concerns were raised by Zanu PF Rushinga MP Tendai Nyabani and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Shakespeare Hamauswa about heap leaching on mountains, while Mutare legislator Prosper Mutseyami questioned the lack of existing policies to protect the environment ahead of the new document's launch.

Chinese companies have, in recent years, been implicated in environmental degradation, including river pollution through the use of mercury and cyanide in leaching, which contaminates water sources and destroys landscapes. Locally, artisanal miners have also been accused of damaging their communities in chaotic, survival-driven mining practices.

The new policy is expected to safeguard the environment, compel offenders to rehabilitate damaged areas, and ensure sustainable production.

"The Responsible Mining Initiative Policy is that no mining should take place that infringes the laws of the country. In an effort to do that, there are already existing laws and legislation and these will be strengthened as part of the Responsible Mining Initiative Part II document.

"There should be no mining that should take place damaging the environment. At the same time there are policy proposals which will come at the end of October, which will be announced under the Responsible Mining Initiative Part II. These will ensure that all those who infringe those regulations will face some very serious consequences," Chitando said.

He further stressed that while laws already exist, penalties will be made tougher to deter offenders.

"Let me reiterate that mining is not allowed at all on riverbeds. The upcoming policy document II will state the steps that must be followed to mine without destroying or disturbing the environment. So, they will issue a programme on the rehabilitation and how it will proceed under the Ministry of Agriculture," he added.