Zimbabwe: Three in Court Over U.S.$34,500 RBZ Exhibition Stand Fraud

19 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Three people have appeared before the Bulawayo Regional Court facing fraud and money laundering charges after allegedly siphoning US$34,500 meant for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's exhibition stand at the Harare Agricultural Show.

The accused are Rubbie Chinanai (54) and Ashel Chinanai (35), both of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, and Tichawanda Kevin Chinyande (31) of Southview, Harare.

Prosecutors told the court that the Reserve Bank contracted Kutting Edge Events to build its exhibition stand for US$34,500, with payment to be made in two instalments.

However, the accused, working with accomplices still at large, allegedly hacked the company's email system and altered the banking details.

"As a result, the central bank unknowingly deposited two payments of US$17,250 into Rubbie Chinanai's Stanbic account on August 28 and September 2, 2025."

Investigations later revealed the money had been laundered through multiple accounts and withdrawals.

According to the State, Rubby transferred US$6,500 to Ashel's NMB account, from which another US$6,500 was withdrawn and sent via Mukuru to a South African contact, Richard Nyadongo.

Ashel allegedly kept a US$250 commission. She later deposited another US$6,500 into Chinyande's ZB account, following instructions from fugitive suspect Anold Kasasa.

Granting bail, the court ordered each accused to deposit US$150, reside at their stated addresses, and avoid interfering with witnesses. Chinyande was also instructed to surrender his passport to the Clerk of Court. All three must report to ZRP Bulawayo Central every Friday. The case was remanded to 30 September 2025.

