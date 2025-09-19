South Africa: KZN Woman Launches NGO to Care for Elders' Health and Well-Being

Buyi Mngwengwe (36) is from Intshanga, a village west of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. Growing up, she would often see elderly women suffer, struggling with hunger and isolation while raising grandchildren. Many of these women had no one to help them take their medicines and exercise.

"Over the years, very little has changed," Mngwengwe tells Health-e News.

In February 2025 she started a non-profit organisation called Ayiko Ngami (It's not about me) to help the elderly in her village to improve their health, nutrition, and overall well-being.

Ayiko Ngami's initiative provides daily low-impact exercise sessions tailored to the women's abilities, helping to maintain mobility, reduce joint pain, and improve cardiovascular health. Following the exercise, participants enjoy daily meals, ensuring they receive adequate nutrition. The programme currently supports 45 people.

"This programme is more than just food and exercise," says Mngwengwe. "This programme is about promoting the health of our grandmothers, helping them take their medication on time, and giving them the social support they need to live better lives."

Families feel the difference

It isn't just the elderly who benefit from Mngwengwe's work.

"This is a great project. We don't always know how to take care of Gogo. This programme helps her take her medicine on time, exercise for her health, and get proper meals, especially on days when there's no food in the house," says 12-year-old Njabulo Zulu's grandmother, Ntokozo Nxumalo (70), who is part of the programme.

Zodwa Dube (79) says she had been struggling with loneliness and isolation, and feelings of depression after the loss of her children in 2018.

"This project is helping us a lot. We are able to talk about the mental problems we're facing and have a good meal. But most importantly, we are given love. We appreciate the whole programme so much," she says.

Nelisiwe Phewha's 80-year-old grandmother suffered a stroke in December 2024 and has been struggling to do anything independently since.

"This programme has helped us care for her, as we can't do so ourselves because we can't afford it. She now gets exercise and eats healthy food daily, which has really improved her wellbeing and lifestyle," Phewha tells Health-e News.

A call for community backing

Community members have praised the initiative, highlighting that these grandparents are the backbone of many households.

The ward councillor, Malombo Nxumalo, says Ayiko Ngami is critical in preventing age-related health complications, reducing malnutrition, and promoting mental well-being for older adults.

He calls on business owners to support Ayiko Ngami so that the programme can reach more elderly in the surrounding areas. - Health-e News