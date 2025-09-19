Africa: South Africa, Brazil Sign Landmark Agriculture Cooperation Agreement

South African Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, and the Brazilian Vice Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Luiz De Alcantara Rua, have signed a landmark Memorandum of Intent (MoI), marking a new era for closer cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the G20 Agriculture Working Group (AWG), currently underway at Somerset West, Western Cape.

Steenhuisen welcomed the agreement, describing it as more than just a formal partnership, but "a testament to our shared vision for a food-secure future."

"By combining our respective strengths, we can unlock new opportunities, advance technological innovation, and build a more resilient agricultural sector that benefits all our citizens," Steenhuisen said on Thursday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister explained that the agreement, which is non-binding, lays the foundation for enhanced cooperation to promote sustainable agricultural production and strengthen food security in both nations.

"The MoI establishes an agenda of mutual advantage and common development in priority areas, such as the exchange of information and expertise, technical tours, training programmes, and joint conferences.

"Under this partnership, we will share best practices in sustainable agriculture, livestock farming systems, and quality assurance, ensuring both consumer safety and product integrity," the Minister said.

The agreement also provides for strategic trade facilitation, including trade missions and exhibitions, aimed at generating new market opportunities for agricultural products from both countries.

Bilateral agricultural trade relations between South Africa and Brazil have expanded significantly in recent years, rising from R5.4 billion in 2020 to R9.7 billion in 2024 - an increase of 80.5%. South Africa's agricultural exports to Brazil increased by 92.8%, from R142.6 million in 2020 to R274.9 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, imports from Brazil increased by 80.2%, from R5.2 billion to R9.5 billion over the same period.

South Africa's top ten agricultural exports to Brazil accounted for 92.3% of the total, amounting to R253.7 million in 2024. Key exports included vegetable seeds for sowing (32.3% or R88.7 million), liqueurs and cordials (22.7% or R62.4 million), wine of fresh grapes (16% or R43.9 million), and dried grapes (6.3% or R17.3 million).

The MoI will remain in force for five years, after which it will automatically be renewed for additional five-year periods, unless terminated by either party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Africa Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Joint Working Group will be established to identify focus areas and prepare a detailed work plan for implementation. This group will oversee planning, monitoring, and evaluation to ensure that the cooperation remains effective and aligned with the strategic priorities of both nations.

Through this partnership, South Africa and Brazil reaffirm their commitment to harnessing their shared expertise and resources to confront the challenges facing global agriculture and to strengthen the sustainability and resilience of livelihoods in both countries.