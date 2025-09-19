South Africa: Asset Forfeiture Unit to Seize R4 Million in 'Proceeds of Crime'

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit has secured a final forfeiture order to seize some R4 million in a bank account linked to alleged diamond investment scam artist Louis Liebenberg and his wife Desiree.

The order was granted by the High Court in Pretoria in terms of section 48 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

According to NPA Regional Spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, the money - held in a bank account under the name of ZencoCare (Pty) Ltd - is expected to be paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA), ensuring that the proceeds of crime are "redirected to the state to strengthen the fight against organised crime and corruption".

"ZencoCare formed part of the Forever Diamonds and Gold group of companies, with its sole director, Desiree Liebenberg, the spouse of Louis Liebenberg. Both are implicated in an unlawful investment scheme that lured members of the public, locally and abroad, to invest in diamond parcels with the promise of lucrative, short-term returns.

"Investigations revealed that no such diamond parcels existed. Instead, investor funds were misappropriated and used to pay earlier investors, in a manner typical of an unlawful multiplication [Ponzi-type] scheme.

"The NPA welcomes this ruling, which reinforces that criminal enterprises will not be allowed to profit from their unlawful schemes. The Asset Forfeiture Unit remains committed to stripping offenders of the benefits of crime and safeguarding the public from fraudulent conduct," Mahanjana said.

The two are facing a raft of charges including fraud and corruption.

"This matter forms part of broader investigations into the Forever Diamonds and Gold group, its directors, and associated entities. Louis and Desiree Liebenberg, together with seven co-accused, face charges of fraud, theft, racketeering, and money laundering.

"They are expected to appear before the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates' Court on 25 November 2025. Louis and Desiree remain in custody, while the co-accused are currently out on bail," Mahanjana said.