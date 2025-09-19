Zimbabwe: Mutasa Clan Commended for Female Traditional Leaders

GOVERNMENT has commended the Mutasa people for embracing inclusivity in traditional leadership by appointing women to headmanship positions, with two substantive headwomen now in place, and several others awaiting full recognition.

Speaking at the instalment of Mrs Ruth Chimbadzwa as Headwoman Muredzwa at Pafiwa Mutasa High School in Mutasa last Saturday, Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Munyaradzi Chiputa, hailed the Mutasa Clan for leading by example in showing that leadership is not confined to men.

The headmanship had been vacant since 1986, following its abolishment.

Its last substantive holder was Headwoman Emma Murenjekwa.

"Today we are witnessing history. The Mutasa Clan has shown the nation that women, too, can lead with wisdom, dignity, and authority.

Already, you have two substantive female head women in the form of Mupotedzi and Muredzwa whose leadership is being respected by the people on the ground. This is commendable, and should inspire other communities across Zimbabwe to embrace inclusivity in leadership," said Mr Chiputa.

He said Government's recognition of women in traditional leadership roles is in line with the constitutional principles of gender equality.

"The Mutasa people are an example of how tradition and modern values can complement each other. By recognising head women, you are showing that culture is dynamic and can adapt to the realities of today without losing its essence," he added.

However, Mr Chiputa also reminded traditional leaders of their duty to safeguard communal lands and uphold the law.

"As custodians of the land, you must protect your communities from illegal settlers. We must all respect the Communal Lands Act, which makes it clear that land can only be allocated by Rural District Councils working in conjunction with chiefs. Any other arrangement is illegal and threatens the order of our communities," he said.

He urged Headwoman Muredzwa to work closely with Chief Mutasa, Mutasa Rural District Council, and other traditional leaders to ensure fairness in land issues and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

"Your leadership must bring unity, accountability, and protection of heritage. We are confident that you will serve your people with honour," he said.

Mr Chiputa encouraged the community to rally behind their new leader.

"Head woman Muredzwa cannot succeed alone. She needs the support of every villager, every elder, and every youth. Together, you can preserve your land, protect your heritage, and build a stronger Mutasa community," he said.

Chief Mutasa said the revival of the Muredzwa headmanship is part of a broader effort to restore several traditional seats that had fallen dormant.

He said with two females as headwomen, there are six de-facto headwomen, Nechikanga, Isherukuru, Manunure, Hwisa, Risinauta and Kanganya.

"For years, some of our headmanships have not been recognised, but our people have continued to acknowledge those leaders in practice. I am working closely with Government to ensure that all these headwomen's seats are revived and fully resuscitated, because they are part of our history and identity," he said.

Chief Mutasa also echoed Government's commendation of female traditional leaders. "Our people have accepted female headwomen since time immemorial because our forefather, Chief Tendai Chifambausiku was the one who introduced it to us, knowing that his daughters unite people. He knew that leadership is about wisdom and service, not gender. We are proud that Mutasa is an example on how women can hold substantive traditional leadership positions," he said.

In her acceptance speech, Headwoman Muredzwa pledged to serve her people with integrity.

"I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me by my family, the community, and Government. I promise to uphold our traditions, resolve disputes fairly, and protect the land that sustains us all," she said.

She added that her leadership will prioritise unity, especially among young people and women.

"Our strength as Mutasa people lies in our unity. I will work tirelessly to ensure that every voice is heard and respected," she said.

Head woman Muredzwa is a 56-year-old qualified teacher who has five children and five grandchildren.