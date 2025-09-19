Zimbabwe: Ladies Summer Splash Preps At Advanced Stage

PREPARATIONS for the much-awaited inaugural Ladies Summer Splash are at an advanced stage, with overwhelming response from both the corporate world and local residents.

Hundreds of women from Mutare and beyond are set to converge on Vumba Gateway Gardens on September 28 for the high-profile event.

The brainchild of The Manica Post and Diamond FM, the event will run under the vibrant theme: "Bloom, Bond and Boogie", capturing the spirit of celebration, sisterhood and empowerment.

Organisers confirmed that the programme is almost finalised, with an impressive line-up of performers, speakers and activities. Music sensations, Nyasha David of the anthemic, Tatata fame and Lionel 'Caff' Matanda--renowned for hits such as Pakata, Perfect to Me,Manager and Ndiwe--will headline live performances backed by energetic bands.

Adding glamour, celebrated beautician, Nyasha Marava,popularly known as Eastern Diva, will also grace the event.

To keep the atmosphere vibrant, top DJs including Marvel, Terrible Twins, Lampy and Kritic Igwe will deliver a dance-worthy playlist throughout the day. Diamond FM female presenters, Taita Tindo, Cherry Blossom, Prudie Pru, Tadi Wacho WekuManyika, Ms J Manjenje, and RubyRue will host the event as MCees.

Beyond the entertainment, the event has been carefully curated to inspire and empower women.

Seasoned experts will lead interactive discussions on self-care and mental wellness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship, health tips, relationship building, confidence development, as well as creative expression through poetry, dance and fashion.

To mark the summer vibe, attendees are encouraged to don a colourful floral dress code, symbolising growth, beauty, and blossoming into one's best self.

"Preparations are at an advanced stage, and we are thrilled by the overwhelming response so far. This is shaping up to be an unforgettable day of colour, laughter, music and sisterhood," said the organisers in a statement.

"We are excited to have corporates such as Willowton Group, Agriput Solar and Chiedza Community Trust partnering with us in making this maiden edition spectacular," said one of the organisers.

Attendees can also look forward to a range of side activities including braai, sip-and-paint, cocktail and mocktail experiences.

To ensure accessibility, transport will be provided from The Manica Post Building to and from the venue.

Advance tickets are going for US$5 per person, while at the gate, fun lovers will part with US$10.