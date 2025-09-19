Rwanda: Omedi's Stoppage Time Winner Powers APR FC Past Gicumbi FC

A last minute goal scored by Ugandan winger Denis Omedi helped APR FC defeat Gicumbi FC 2-1 to bag first three points of the 2025/23 Rwanda Premier League campaign at Kigali Pele Stadium on Friday.

Rwandan champions had not played their first match of the season against Marines as they were on CECAFA Kagame Cup duty where they won the third place after Al Hilal eliminated them in the semifinals.

They were playing against Gicumbi FC who had lost the opening match against Bugesera FC.

APR FC opened the scoring line after five minutes of action through William Togui who received the ball from Memel Raouf Dao, who beat defenders and goalkeeper Heritier Ahishakiye to make the job easy for Togui who sent the ball into the net with a tap-in.

Gicumbi, however, equalized in the 14th through Lola Kanda Moise who rebounded the shot in the net, leaving goalkeeper Pierre Ishimwe unable to save it.

Omedi netted the match winner in the 90 3 minute from a free kick taken by Memel Dao after Gilbert Mugisha was fouled out of the box.

In other matches, Gorilla FC held Mukura VS to a 1-1 draw. The pair now lead the table with four points each after two rounds of the league.

Action continues on Friday when Rutsiro FC host Gasogi United in Rubavu as AS Muhanga face SC Kiyovu.