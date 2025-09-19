Rwanda: Opportunity for Rwanda to Shine As Uci Road World Championships Comes to Kigali

First things first. Rwanda is well-known for its hospitality and the nation is preparing to showcase this welcoming spirit when it hosts the 2025 UCI World Road Championships in Kigali from September 21 to 28. Fact. Historic.

The event presents a significant opportunity to highlight Rwandan culture, landscapes, and the warmth of its people to a global audience, with citizens encouraged to embody the country's reputation for hospitality during the Championships.

For a week, Kigali will be the focus of global cycling, attracting thousands of tourists, athletes, and cycling enthusiasts from around the world.

The stakes are high, not just for the elite riders battling for the coveted rainbow jersey, but for Rwanda itself--this is the nation's chance to showcase its hospitality, infrastructure, and cultural richness at a global stage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Rwanda's reputation as one of the safest and most welcoming countries in Africa makes it an ideal host for such a significant event.

The country has not reached this level by chance. It's by design. The UCI World Championships is just one piece of the larger plan.

Rwanda ranks as the safest country in Africa for solo travelers, and the sixth safest globally, according to a 2022 survey by Usebounce.

This perception is backed by reality-Kigali is known for its cleanliness, orderliness, and the friendliness of its people. In fact, if I was a betting person, I would put my stake on the fact that the international visitors are going to have a time of their life during their stay in Rwanda.

It goes without saying that the visitors can expect a warm welcome, which is essential when accommodating the thousands of international tourists expected for the Championships.

It's a responsibility of every responsible Rwandan to be a guide, in one way or another, when they come across a visitor, who may need help. This way, we're not acting but doing what is the most basic of what is expected of us.

But Rwanda's task is not just to ensure safety and friendliness. The country must capitalize on the attention gained by the UCI World Championships to create a lasting impression that extends beyond the week of racing.

As thousands descend on Kigali for the event, it will be crucial for Rwandans to embody our rich culture and hospitality. This is a once-in-life opportunity for Rwandans to show the world who we really are, and what we stand for. Such moments don't come around very often.

There is only one Rwanda-the Rwanda that is doing everything humanely possible to get a seat at the table of men as a trusted partner (host) of international sports.

The tourism and hospitality sector must be ready to accommodate diverse international tastes and needs, offering both local and global flavors, alongside experiences that showcase Rwanda's unique identity. We may never (ever) get another chance like this; hence the reason not to dither.

One way Rwanda can do this is through the promotion of its vibrant culture. Rwanda boasts an impressive array of traditional dances, music, and art that should be integrated into the event.

Local performances, craft markets, and cultural exchanges should be held in tandem with the championships, allowing tourists and cyclists alike to enjoy the essence of Rwandan heritage.

At the same time, we should ensure that our top-tier hotels, restaurants, and accommodations are ready to handle an influx of guests, for, Rwanda has never hosted such a global event.

Partnerships with local businesses can create memorable experiences that blend world-class hospitality with indigenous culture.

Rwanda, its culture and the unique tourist attractions is all we have to sell to the expected visitor (tourists)-and since it's all we have, we must leave no stone unturned in doing it.

I doubt I am the best possible person to give counsel on hospitality, but only adding my voice to a very long list of top professionals, who're putting together this historic event.

Another crucial aspect is transportation. Rwanda's road infrastructure, with its well-maintained network of tarmacked, and stone roads, is already suited to the demands of international cycling. Rwanda's road network is one of the key factors why Kigali was picked to organize the UCI World Road Championships.

However, with the influx of tourists, the country will need to ensure efficient and reliable transportation options for both the teams and visitors.

Public transportation, shuttle services, and private taxis should be well-coordinated to move people quickly and comfortably.

Likewise, the taxi-moto is going to be the easiest and affordable mode of transportation for the visitors, so that sector needs to be brought on board in one way or another, for, they are going to be key in selling Kigali's image to the rest of the world.

Taxi-moto operators are a face of Kigali, whether we accept it or not, which is why they need to be treated as such during the World Championships.

Rwanda also has a unique advantage with its small size, meaning that everything--from Kigali's city centre to nearby attractions like the Volcanoes National Park in Musanze--is within a relatively short distance.

The country is renowned for its commitment to sustainability, and this value should extend to the UCI World Championships. Our international visitors should not go back the way they came. They ought to learn a thing or two from us, which will make them want to return to Rwanda.

The country's focus on eco-tourism and responsible travel could be integrated into the event by encouraging sustainable practices among tourists. It's the seemingly small thing that make a big difference.

Recycling programs, electric vehicle shuttles, and the cutback on plastic waste could be promoted, allowing Rwanda to align the event with its environmental values and further showcase its commitment to green tourism.

The real test for Rwanda will come in the quality of the experience it provides to international visitors. This is the biggest concern.

Failure to execute a smooth, and or memorable event will not only hurt Rwanda's image as a tourist destination but could also threatens future opportunities to host major international sporting events.

The UCI Road World Championships represents more than just a series of races. It's a moment to position Rwanda as a leading African destination for sports tourism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A successful cycling event of UCI World Championships caliber will elevate Rwanda to the levels of the likes of Morocco and South Africa in terms of ability to organize/host major global competitions.

The attention generated by the event is a golden opportunity to reinforce the country's growing tourism sector, which, in turn, can create jobs, boost the economy, and improve infrastructure.

The challenge is clear-Rwanda must rise to the occasion and deliver an event that exceeds the expectations of both participants and spectators.

A seamless, well-organized Championships will be a testament to Rwanda's capabilities as a host for major international events.

Importantly, the event should leave a lasting impression; inspiring visitors to return or recommend Rwanda as a prime travel destination.

With a combination of safety, scenic landscapes, cultural richness and commitment to sustainability, Rwanda is well-positioned to make the 2025 UCI Road World Championships a resounding success.

But the stakes are higher than we are used to, and Rwanda must ensure that every detail; from hospitality to infrastructure, is meticulously planned.

The world will be watching, and Rwanda must show that it can deliver not just a race, but an unforgettable experience. Rwanda is carrying Africa on its shoulders, and it's inevitable for Kigali to feel the weight.

The opportunity is in front of the country--failing to make the most of it is simply not an option.