Malawi: Election Pressure - Nkhoma Cro Survives Suicide Attempt After Admitting Failure to Deliver Duties

19 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The strain of overseeing the hotly contested 2025 Tripartite Elections turned tragic on Thursday night when a Constituency Returning Officer (CRO) attempted to take his own life after reportedly failing to deliver on his duties.

Police in Nathenje have confirmed that the incident occurred on 18 September 2025 at around 10 p.m. at the Nkhoma sewage dam.

The officer has been identified as Clement Chikankha, 53, of Chalera Village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka, Dedza District. Chikankha, a Primary Education Advisor (PEA) attached to Nkhoma Teacher Development Centre (TDC), was serving as a CRO in the ongoing elections.

According to police records, Chikankha phoned his colleague, Mr. Donnex Kunthani, an Assistant Centre Coordinator, confessing that he had "failed to deliver well" in his position as CRO and had resolved to end his life.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Moments after cutting the call, Kunthani and others rushed to the dam, where they found Chikankha struggling in the sewage water. He was rescued and taken to Nkhoma Mission Hospital, where he is admitted in a "fair" condition.

Police have classified the matter as Attempted Suicide, under case reference LL/CR/54/08/25.

Election Context

The incident shines a spotlight on the immense pressure facing electoral officials as the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) continues to receive, reconcile, and verify results from across the country.

The 2025 elections have been highly contentious, with both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) claiming strength in key districts. Civil society and international observers have urged patience, while MEC has stressed that only it has the mandate to declare final results after full verification.

Analysts warn that CROs, who serve as the frontline officials in collating constituency-level results, are bearing the brunt of disputes, allegations of fraud, and public scrutiny. Chikankha's case, they say, highlights the mental and emotional toll the process is exacting on election workers.

As the country awaits the final outcome, the Nkhoma incident is a stark reminder of the human cost of Malawi's high-stakes elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.