Zimbabwe: Local Miners Shun Zida's Mining Claims Matchmaking Platform Despite Investment Potential

19 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) has expressed concern that local miners are not taking advantage of its Mining Claims Matchmaking platform, despite its vast potential to unlock critical investment opportunities.

The platform was created to connect mining claim holders in Zimbabwe with both local and international investors. It is designed to facilitate partnerships for technical support, tributary agreements, joint ventures, debt funding, or even the outright sale of mining claims.

According to ZIDA, the service is open to all mining claim holders in Zimbabwe, whether individuals, companies, or syndicates, regardless of their scale of operation.

To use the platform, claim holders are required to upload their identification documents, claim registration certificate, valid inspection certificate, and a site map.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But speaking during a plenary discussion at the 2025 Environmental Social Governance Conference convened by the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Organisation (ZELO) and Silveira House on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Alternative Mining Indaba in Bulawayo, the ZIDA Legal Manager, Chidochashe Ncube, said local miners were not tapping into the platform's potential.

"There seems to be a lack of trust by locals who suspect the risk of losing their claims. Locals want to go behind the scenes and the few who come forth only do after being shortchanged by the potential investors.

"The public must be aware that this platform has a number of benefits like assistance in identifying ethical investors, contract drafting and professional advice on business-related issues," she said.

Ncube said such platforms also enhance the strengthening of ESG standards since matched parties easily fall under the authorities' surveillance.

Quizzed by one David Bote on why ZIDA appears to be pro-foreign investors as opposed to locals in rendering assistance, Ncube dismissed the claims, arguing that locals are not willing to come forth and exhaust available opportunities.

"It is incorrect. The fact of the matter is that foreigners' first port of call is usually the ZIDA because they do not know anyone around. In contras,t locals often bypass the Agency, opting to engage their connections instead, only to look for us when this goes off hand, "added Ncube.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.