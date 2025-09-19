Zimbabwe: Prof Mthuli Ncube Officially Opens Zedcon 2025

The 4th edition of the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference in Bulawayo enters its third and final day today Friday, with the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube set to officially open the indaba.

Prof Ncube has been requested by President Mnangagwa, who was initially expected to officially open it, but has been held up due to other pressing commitments.

The high-level indaba is being hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion for the first time in Bulawayo under the theme: "Macroeconomic and Sectoral Policies for Broad-based Economic Transformation".

The theme underscores the urgent need for sustainable macroeconomic frameworks coupled with targeted sectoral interventions in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

The outcomes of the gathering are expected to shape Zimbabwe's economic development agenda in line with Vision 2030, which seeks to attain upper-middle-income status through inclusive growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

ZEDCON 2025 focuses on seven key pillars ranging from macroeconomic Growth and Stability, Investment in Agro-processing and Manufacturing Value Chains, Informal Sector Growth and Resource Mobilisation, Infrastructure Development, Technology, Digital, and AI Interventions, Diaspora Investment Frameworks and Policies and Regional Integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Zimpapers Business Hub senior reporter, Nqobile Bhebhe and chief photographer Eliah Saushoma are attending the conference and will be giving us live updates.

UPDATE :

Zimbabwe's economy expected to grow by 6.6 percent

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has stated that the 2025 economic projection has been upgraded to 6.6 percent.

In his keynote address at the 4th edition of the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference in Bulawayo, Professor Ncube told delegates that President Mnangagwa was scheduled to officiate, but had other pressing matters which he had to attend to.

"Due to other pressing matters, the President asked me to officially open Zedcon, which I duly accepted," he said.

Professor Ncube said the 2025 economic projection has been upgraded to 6.6 percent.

"The economy is projected to grow by 6.6 percent, I repeat by 6.6 percent," he said.

Kicking off the opening discussions on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, David Mnangagwa, called for sincerity in policy engagement.

"Honest and robust engagements grounded in facts and empirical evidence are essential," he said.

"Candid and constructive dialogue is a service not only to each other but to our beloved nation."

Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr Innocent Matshe, reinforced the central bank's credibility and urged delegates to trust the RBZ's stewardship of the economy.

"The track record that we have speaks volumes and deserves recognition," said Dr Matshe, as he outlined a series of fulfilled economic forecasts that he said highlight the institution's transparency and results-driven focus.

Dr Matshe also reaffirmed that Zimbabwe remains open for investment, particularly from its global citizens.

"I would like to say this, that the Reserve Bank has no issues about the disinvestments, dividend flows and any other profits that investors may want to remit," he said.

"There is a structure in place. We have a capital-in and capital-out policy. So, this is facilitated seamlessly."

Delegates also emphasised the urgency of accelerating digital infrastructure development. Artificial Intelligence (AI), they noted, has the potential to significantly boost Zimbabwe's Gross Domestic Product, both in the short and long-term.

As the country moves forward on its development path, platforms such as ZEDCON continue to play a pivotal role in shaping evidence-based policies and driving consensus around national priorities.

UPDATE :

Economy enjoying longest stability streak since Second Republic -- Guvamatanga

Zimbabwe's economy is experiencing its longest period of stability since the advent of the Second Republic, but the private sector has continued to raise concerns over economic performance, a senior government official has said.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Permanent Secretary Mr George Guvamatanga made the remarks while delivering key takeaways from the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) in Bulawayo.

"Starting with macro-economic growth and stability, since the coming in of the Second Republic, Honourable Minister, the economy has recorded its longest streak if I may put it that way of uninterrupted stability since the measures Government took in September of 2024," he said.

"That was on the 25th of September 2024, and so we are just a week away from actually having, again and I repeat uninterrupted stability, which is quite a very remarkable achievement."

Mr Guvamatanga, however, noted that despite the macroeconomic progress, industry has remained vocal in expressing concerns over business performance.

"But notwithstanding that, this is the loudest period we have heard of complaints from industry that the economy needs a quick reshape, that the economy is not doing well, and that they are not doing very well with their businesses which is quite a complete opposite, because we would have actually expected business to be celebrating," he said.

The Permanent Secretary said he takes a personal interest in understanding the actual performance of the private sector by studying published company results.

"What is interesting is that I do take time so that I can understand what is happening in industry.

"When all companies release their results, I go through the results always to also get directions in terms of issues that will need addressing, issues that will affect companies' performance," he said.

"But what surprises me, you get to the top of the chairman's comments and the managing director's comments, and you hear that the volumes of the company, they have grown they have gone up."

He said this growth in volumes suggests increased consumer spending power.

"So there is a difference, because when a company's volumes are growing, it actually reflects that there are more people with cash in their pockets that are actually spending on that particular company's product," said Mr Guvamatanga.

Turning to ZEDCON 2025, Mr Guvamatanga said the primary objective of the conference is to promote high-level, evidence-based dialogue that will inform sound policy formulation and implementation.

"The ZEDCON discussions are structured around six critical pillars: macro-economic growth and stability, informal sector growth and resource mobilisation, technology, digital and artificial intelligence interventions, diaspora investment framework and policies, regional integration, and infrastructure development," he said.