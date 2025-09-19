Zimbabwe: I've a Weakness for Pregnant Women, Accused Rapist Tells Victim

A SOUTHLEA Park man, who claims that he has a weakness for pregnant women, allegedly raped a pregnant woman he had offered a lift on Wednesday night.

Andrew Nyaruwembo, 39, who also allegedly stole the victim's money, has been arrested.

He allegedly had the cheek to buy his victim some food saying he wanted to feed the baby who was in her womb.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Andrew is alleged to have lured the woman, 21, into his Honda Fit after he found her negotiating for a fare to hire a Tap and Go taxi to her home in Mabelreign, at around 8pm.

Andrew pretended as if he was sympathising with the woman, since she was pregnant, and offered her free transport.

Along the way, Andrew even bought her some fresh chips, claiming that he was feeding the baby in her womb. Andrew then drove and parked his vehicle near the Civil Court, opposite Runhare House, where he raped her once, using protection.

He indicated to her that he had a weakness for pregnant women. After the rape, Andrew was reported to have dumped the woman and stole her US$300.

The two had exchanged contact numbers.

She reported the case leading to Andrew's arrest.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest."

Police arrested a Southlea Park man for raping a woman in a parked car in the CBD."The complainant was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for medical examination," said Insp Chakanza.