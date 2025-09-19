Zimbabwe's Economy Expected to Grow By 6.6 Percent

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has stated that the 2025 economic projection has been upgraded to 6.6 percent.

In his keynote address at the 4th edition of the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference in Bulawayo, Professor Ncube told delegates that President Mnangagwa was scheduled to officiate, but had other pressing matters which he had to attend to.

"Due to other pressing matters, the President asked me to officially open Zedcon, which I duly accepted," he said.

Professor Ncube said the 2025 economic projection has been upgraded to 6.6 percent.

"The economy is projected to grow by 6.6 percent, I repeat by 6.6 percent," he said.

The high-level indaba is being hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion for the first time in Bulawayo under the theme: "Macroeconomic and Sectoral Policies for Broad-based Economic Transformation".

The theme underscores the urgent need for sustainable macroeconomic frameworks coupled with targeted sectoral interventions in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

The outcomes of the gathering are expected to shape Zimbabwe's economic development agenda in line with Vision 2030, which seeks to attain upper-middle-income status through inclusive growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

ZEDCON 2025 focuses on seven key pillars ranging from macroeconomic Growth and Stability, Investment in Agro-processing and Manufacturing Value Chains, Informal Sector Growth and Resource Mobilisation, Infrastructure Development, Technology, Digital, and AI Interventions, Diaspora Investment Frameworks and Policies and Regional Integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Kicking off the opening discussions on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, David Mnangagwa, called for sincerity in policy engagement.

"Honest and robust engagements grounded in facts and empirical evidence are essential," he said.

"Candid and constructive dialogue is a service not only to each other but to our beloved nation."

Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr Innocent Matshe, reinforced the central bank's credibility and urged delegates to trust the RBZ's stewardship of the economy.

"The track record that we have speaks volumes and deserves recognition," said Dr Matshe, as he outlined a series of fulfilled economic forecasts that he said highlight the institution's transparency and results-driven focus.

Dr Matshe also reaffirmed that Zimbabwe remains open for investment, particularly from its global citizens.

"I would like to say this, that the Reserve Bank has no issues about the disinvestments, dividend flows and any other profits that investors may want to remit," he said.

"There is a structure in place. We have a capital-in and capital-out policy. So, this is facilitated seamlessly."

Delegates also emphasised the urgency of accelerating digital infrastructure development. Artificial Intelligence (AI), they noted, has the potential to significantly boost Zimbabwe's Gross Domestic Product, both in the short and long-term.

As the country moves forward on its development path, platforms such as ZEDCON continue to play a pivotal role in shaping evidence-based policies and driving consensus around national priorities.