Zimbabwe: Sack of Death! Gokwe Teen Strangled Over Maize Bag

SHOCK gripped Muvi Village in Gokwe South after a 13-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by a man who had offered to help him carry a sack of maize to the grinding mill.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the chilling incident, which happened on Wednesday around 5 PM along a village footpath.

"The now deceased, Brian Wurawa, was walking with his four younger siblings carrying two sacks of maize when they encountered the suspect, Arnold Muchenjekwa (22)," said Insp Mahoko.

Muchenjekwa offered to help Brian carry one of the bags. After walking a short distance, he suddenly stopped and put the sack down.

"When Brian asked for his sack back, the suspect refused," Insp Mahoko said.

"He then allegedly strangled Brian to death while the younger siblings, who were walking ahead, witnessed the attack from a distance."

Terrified, the children ran to the grinding mill and alerted villagers.

Villagers immediately mobilised and apprehended Muchenjekwa, handing him over to the police.

"A report was made, and police attended the scene. The suspect is now assisting with investigations," said Insp Mahoko.

The motive behind the senseless killing remains unclear, but police have urged communities to remain vigilant and to protect children from walking alone in isolated areas.