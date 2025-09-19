Ethiopia: Duty-Free Entry of Motorized Boats Vital to Boost Water Tourism - Ministry of Tourism

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Tourism emphasized that the government's decision to allow motorized boats into Ethiopia duty-free marks a major step toward expanding the country's water tourism potential.

State Minister of Tourism, Seleshi Girma, told ENA that Ethiopia boasts a wide range of natural and man-made attractions, but tourism development has long been concentrated in only a few sectors.

To diversify and harness the untapped potential of lakes and rivers, the Ministry of Finance recently granted duty-free privileges for the import of motorized boats.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Seleshi noted that the measure aligns with the government's policy of positioning tourism as a pillar of national growth.

He emphasized that the change will enhance the sector's contribution to the economy while creating more jobs.

According to the State Minister, the government is also investing in infrastructure, expanding investment opportunities, and building a skilled workforce to strengthen the industry.

The duty-free scheme, he added, demonstrates the government's commitment to developing both water tourism and water sports.

"This decision is not only about broadening tourism destinations; it reflects the government's focus on tapping into the country's rich water resources for tourism and recreation," he said.

Ethiopian tour guide Ndi Assefa welcomed the move, describing it as a game-changer for the sector.

"Allowing motorized boats duty-free will open new opportunities, create jobs, and significantly enhance Ethiopia's tourism landscape," he remarked.