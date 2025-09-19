Ethiopia: Extending GERD Spirit to Other National Developments Is Crucial, Says Chief Administrator Tilahun

Addis Ababa — Southern Ethiopian Regional State Chief Administrator, Tilahun Kebede, has pledged to harness the unity and public spirit demonstrated in the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to drive other national development projects.

The chief administrator made the remarks during a public rally held in Wolaita Sodo town under the theme "We are Strong Together" to celebrate the successful completion of the GERD.

Addressing the gathering, Tilahun described the dam as a "symbol of heroism and unity that shows the world we are a strong people."

He emphasized the importance of sustaining this historic achievement, urging citizens to continue working collectively to bring about lasting change.

"The public support we have witnessed for the Renaissance Dam must be replicated in other development initiatives to ensure shared prosperity," he stated, extending gratitude to the people of the region for their firm support in the dam's construction.

Samuel Tessema, Administrator of Wolaita Zone, also addressed the rally. He underscored that the GERD represents "the beginning of a new chapter for Ethiopia" and called on Ethiopians to channel the same spirit of unity and commitment toward eradicating poverty and fostering national progress.

The rally brought together regional, zonal, and city officials alongside diverse sections of the community, reflecting broad public pride and commitment to Ethiopia's development journey.