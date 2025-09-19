Ethiopia: Int'l Quality Mgmt System Accreditations Testament to Ethiopia's Renewal - Labor & Skills Minister

Addis Ababa — International quality management system accreditations that are given to Ethiopian institutions are testament to the nation's resilience, Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil said.

An international accreditation ceremony for the Tourism Training Institute was held today.

Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil, Tourism Training Institute Director-General Getachew Negash, and other government officials and guests attended the ISO-21001-2018 award to the institute for its educational management system.

Tourism Training Institute, which has been in existence for 57 years, has played a significant role in the growth of the hotel and tourism sector in Ethiopia.

Speaking on the occasion, Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil said the recently inaugurated Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has proved that Ethiopians can accomplish mega projects.

The completion of the dam is a demonstration of Ethiopia's renewal and has transformed the generation from telling history to making history.

According to her, the results of Ethiopia's ongoing reforms across various sectors are early indicators of its ascent.

She further recalled that the Ministry of Labor and Skills, along with 16 affiliated institutions, has received international accreditation.

These international quality management system certifications serve as clear markers of Ethiopia's progress.

And the ongoing reforms in national governance and service delivery are integral to the process of state building, the minister noted.

Muferihat stressed that institutions must therefore prioritize customer satisfaction to enhance Ethiopia's competitiveness on the global stage.

Highlighting tourism as a key focus area among Ethiopia's five economic pillars, she emphasized its significant role in cultivating a skilled workforce and enhancing the country's positive image.

The Minister noted that the Tourism Training Institute has successfully trained qualified and distinguished professionals, urging for increased efforts to promote Ethiopia's culture and values while delivering high-quality services.

The international recognition for these institutions fosters greater diligence and brings with it a heightened sense of responsibility, she added.

Tourism Training Institute Director-General, Getachew Negash, said the Institute is not only providing training but also conducting problem-solving research, in response to the government's heightened focus on tourism.

The Institute is committed to ensuring service quality by implementing the ongoing administrative and civil service reforms across the nation, and this approach enables the delivery of world-class services that enhance customer satisfaction, he added.

Furthermore, he stressed that the recent recognition has motivated the Institute to approach future projects with even greater diligence and commitment to quality.

On her part, Ethiopian Standards Institute Director-General, Meseret Bekele said tourism is a vital sector for Ethiopia's recovery.

She highlighted the importance of human resources and infrastructure development, along with the modernization of operating systems, in driving the country's growth.

Also, maintaining high standards is crucial for delivering products and services that align with international benchmarks.

To this end, the Institute has been conducting regular inspections on the Tourism Training Institute to ensure that its services meet the highest quality standards.

The Institute has been assessed against these standards in terms of human resource development and operational systems, earning international quality recognition.

She also urged the Institute to continue upholding the quality of its services and management practices.

Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise Director-General, Meaza Abera, said the Institute has received a certificate of recognition for its adherence to international management system standards.

She appreciated the government's initiative to establish Tirat Village by prioritizing the quality of products and services as well as ensuring consistent established standards.