Liberia: GC Launches Policy Dialogue to Revitalize Liberia's History Project

The Governance Commission (GC) has convened a one-day policy dialogue on the Revitalization and Rewriting of an Inclusive and Comprehensive History of Liberia under the theme "History of the Nation-State: A Pathway to Reconciliation, Healing and Peace in Liberia."

Speaking at the opening of the dialogue, GC Acting Chair Prof. Alaric K. Tokpa emphasized the urgent need for Liberia to revisit, reimagine, and reconstruct it's past to foster reconciliation and unity.

"For far too long, the history of Liberia has been told in fragments, often shaped by exclusion, silence, and selective memory. Yet, to be healthy, a nation cannot thrive on partial truths," Prof. Tokpa stated. "Liberia needs reconciliation. Liberia needs healing. Liberia needs peace. All of which require us to remember our past, promote understanding, and build peace by acknowledging the voices that shape our collective journey."

Prof. Tokpa underscored that the national history project must embrace the complexity of Liberia's past, highlighting the experiences of indigenous communities, settlers, youth, student leaders, traditional chiefs, and religious institutions. He stressed that the initiative should not shy away from uncomfortable truths but instead use them as a foundation for justice, freedom, and national unity.

"Let us ensure that we write the national history of Liberia that will not be a mere document, but a mirror for ourselves - a reflection of the experiences, resilience, and diversity of all Liberians," he urged.

Commissioner Cytirus Kerbey, delivering an overview of the project, recalled that one of the key recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was the development of an inclusive and comprehensive history of Liberia.

"For too long, our national history has centered mainly on the arrival of the settlers in 1822, while giving little attention to the people, culture, and contributions that predated their arrival. This imbalance has left the historical narrative incomplete and, at times, divisive," Commissioner Kerbey explained.

He noted that the Liberia National History Project was originally designed to correct this imbalance, with the goal of fostering reconciliation, strengthening national identity, and promoting peace and social cohesion. Previous efforts, including the 2023 National History Conference supported by UNESCO, had envisioned four volumes of Liberian history textbooks and a new national history curriculum for schools. However, the process stalled due to limited funding.

Today's policy dialogue, Kerbey stressed, represents a renewed commitment to completing that work.

"This is not only about recording the past," he said, "but about producing a history that belongs to all Liberians - settlers and indigenous alike - and one that serves as a foundation for unity and nation-building."

The dialogue brought together scholars, policymakers, government officials past and present, and civil society actors, with Dr. William Allen serving as lead presenter. Materials previously collected for the National History Project will be made available to support the renewed effort.

Prof. Tokpa concluded by calling for collective ownership of the initiative: "We as Liberians should never kiss each other goodbye. Let this dialogue mark the beginning of a new chapter in Liberia's national storytelling - one that will be written by all and for all."

Delivering a special remark, the Executive Director Center for Diaspora and Migration Studies at the University of Liberia Dr. Williams E. Allen, and lead panelist opened with a two-part presentation: a moral perspective and a graphic (PowerPoint) component. He stressed that the purpose of the dialogue was to revitalize the Liberian National History Project, an initiative launched about a dozen years ago and informed by Vision 2020, which outlined aspirational goals for Liberia's development.

He argued that historical consciousness is central to shaping national identity, quoting one of his favorite historians: "Misunderstanding of the present is an inevitable consequence of ignorance of the past." Dr. Allen emphasized that Liberia's past struggles in forging identity must be critically studied to inform present nation-building efforts.

He clarified two terms often debated in Liberian history: "American Liberian": Though its origins are unclear, the term was widely used after independence in the 19th century. It described free Black Americans and their descendants who settled in Liberia. The term reflected a compound identity "American" representing their heritage and "Liberian" signifying their new home. Dr. Williams E. Allen described it as a progressive term that proclaimed belonging to two identities.

"Indigenous Liberian": Used by the settlers to describe the original inhabitants, drawing from parallels in the U.S. where "Native Americans" referred to people present before European arrival. Dr. Allen stressed that while these terms may evoke painful memories today, they must be understood in their historical context.

Liberia, he explained, is composed of four broad ethnic groups: the Kwa-speaking group (including the Kru and now the Sapo), the Mande-speaking group (the largest, with eight subgroups), the West Atlantic group (Bassa and Kisi), and the English-speaking settlers (African Americans/American Liberians).

The challenge, he said, has always been how to mold diverse ethnic and cultural identities into a single national identity. Symbols such as the flag, constitution, and national anthem must reflect every Liberian's culture.

Dr. Allen outlined two historical approaches to national identity formation: assimilation policy in which Indigenous Liberians were expected to live in settler homes or attend Christian missions, learning English, Christianity, and Western customs.

While often seen as one-directional, Dr. Williams E. Allen argued assimilation was actually bi-directional: settlers also adopted indigenous practices. Examples included the use of herbal medicine, farming methods better suited to Liberia's environment, and indigenous foods that became staples in settler households, and President Tubman's Unification Policy (1954 onward).

In 1964, four new counties were created out of the interior provinces, expanding political participation beyond the five settler-dominated coastal counties.

Tubman's Open Door Policy encouraged foreign investment, expanded schools, built health centers, improved sanitation, and developed roads, connecting the coast with the interior.

Despite these efforts, Dr. Allen noted that the 1970s still saw widespread protests, culminating in the 1980 coup. He posed critical questions: Why did these upheavals occur despite development gains? What was missing in nation-building?

Dr. Allen concluded by emphasizing the need for a comprehensive history of Liberia, one that goes beyond the 19th century and includes pre-1822 cultures uncovered by archaeology, linguistics, and anthropology. He stressed that inclusiveness means recognizing every ethnic group and background as part of the national story.

However the second panelist Mr. Stevenson Seidi, former National Programme Officer of UNESCO Liberia, focused his remarks on the role of history in healing and reconciliation.

He argued that teaching history in schools should not be seen as a burden of past divisions, but as a guide for building identity and unity. Liberia's reconciliation, he said, requires:

Acknowledging past injustices such as land dispossession, marginalization, and the scars of civil war, celebrating resilience, and honoring the strength of ordinary Liberians who held the nation together in difficult times.

Seidi challenged whether Liberia's current national orders of honor modeled on European distinctions such as Knight and Commander are truly African or Liberian. He recommended revising these symbols, so they reflect the nation's authentic cultural identity.

He further called for national monuments, museums, and memorials as spaces for collective remembrance, where memory is honored and future generations can learn.

According to Seidi, rewriting Liberia's national history is not merely academic; it is a peacebuilding strategy. An inclusive history teaches that peace is not simply the absence of war but the presence of justice, dignity, and belonging for all.

He proposed that the Liberian government take ownership of the history project, while also engaging partners such as UNESCO, international organizations, and the Liberian diaspora. By doing so, the project would be "made in Liberia" and reflect collective ownership.

Seidi reminded participants that "history is not finished; it is continually rewritten for every generation." He urged Liberians to weave together the diverse voices, memories, and dreams of all citizens into a shared national narrative. Only then, he concluded, can history serve as a true pathway to reconciliation, healing, and peace.

During the Q&A, Seidi further emphasized that the project must remain a Liberian project, not just a UNESCO initiative. He disclosed that UNESCO once estimated the project's budget at $5 million over five years but insisted Liberians must take the first step by committing resources themselves before external partners would join.

Representing the Daily Observer and one of Liberia's finest authors, Ms. Lilian L. Best reflected on the challenges of supporting historical research and projects in Liberia. Drawing from her own experience of leaving positions at the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank to work with her parents' newspaper, she emphasized how institutional bottlenecks often hinder progress.

She noted that in other societies, historical work is heavily supported by governments, since the preservation of history is a national responsibility. Importantly, she stressed that history should not be tied to any government's development agenda, as those agendas change from one administration to the next, often with devastating consequences for continuity.

Ms. Best raised the question of alternative sources of funding for historical work. She suggested creating a central repository of information on available grants and resources, so that individuals and organizations could easily access opportunities to fund their projects.

She also underscored the need for history to go beyond a single national project. While national history is critical, individual works such as Lorraine Brown's book on Angie Brooks and Kenneth Y. Best's writings on Liberia's electoral history show how diverse perspectives enrich the record. She called for more specific, community-focused histories, including cultural, linguistic, and culinary traditions, rather than limiting narratives to war and political divisions.

Finally, she encouraged diaspora associations and non-governmental groups to take a creative, independent role in financing and sustaining history projects.

For her part, Dr. Augurie Stevens, Acting Superintendent pledged MCSS's support to the national history initiative, describing it as critical to Liberia's identity. She highlighted the importance of integrating history into the education curriculum from the earliest levels.

Dr. Stevens suggested that the committee tasked with designing the program should ensure that history education begins at the early childhood stage and continues through high school. This, she noted, would ensure that children grow up with a strong foundation of knowledge about their country's history, preparing them for deeper engagement in college and beyond.

Also speaking during the dialogue Mr. Zayzay of the UNHCR expressed appreciation for the dialogue, while drawing attention to Dr. Allen's categorization of Liberian identities Americo-Liberians, Afro-Americans, and Indigenous Liberians. He proposed that a fourth category be recognized: Liberians who emigrate to the United States, become American citizens, but still wish to maintain Liberian citizenship.

He raised constitutional questions about dual citizenship, referencing Chapter Four of the 1986 Constitution, particularly Articles 7 and 38, as well as earlier legal frameworks from 1947-1948. According to him, these questions of citizenship and identity must be addressed within the broader effort to rewrite an inclusive Liberian history.

However, Cllr Conmany B. Wesseh, reflected on the importance of history, describing it as the knowledge that wise people use to guide society. He emphasized that historical memory goes beyond presidents and political leaders; it includes ordinary people whose experiences shape the nation.

Sharing personal experiences, he recalled how Liberia's role in African liberation movements earned recognition across the continent. At Namibia's independence, for example, he was honored by President Sam Nujoma because of Liberia's contributions to that struggle.

He also highlighted Liberia's overlooked historical significance: W.E.B. Du Bois's first visit to Africa was in Liberia in 1923, though he is buried in Ghana, the first Black man to attend Harvard University was a Liberian, the first Black player for Liverpool FC was a Kru man from Liberia, and Marcus Garvey's "Return to Africa" movement was closely tied to Liberia, including his attempt to establish a rubber plantation.

Cllr. Wesseh lamented that while other countries, such as Ghana, invest heavily in preserving and showcasing their history including plans for a $60 million W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Liberia downplays its own contributions.

He concluded by calling the revitalization of the national history project a significant achievement and urged Liberians with knowledge and skills to contribute to the effort.

The day-long event that brought together participants from government ministries and agencies,is poised to revamp Liberia's rich history, and tell not just about the wars but will also highlight traditional practices, the Liberian food, culture, and the untold inclusive and well comprehensive, factual history of Liberia.