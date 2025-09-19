Sudan: External Technical Support for Gold Projects in Sudan Pledged

Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), Burai Al-Sadig, held a series of bilateral and joint meetings with a number of his Arab counterparts, including Dr. Fahd bin Mohamed Al-Turki, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 49th regular session of the Council of Governors of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities, hosted by the Republic of Tunisia under the patronage of President Kais Saied.

The meetings provided an important opportunity to exchange views on regional and international economic and financial developments, and to review the challenges facing the Sudanese economy under the exceptional circumstances imposed by the war and its direct impact on monetary and fiscal stability.

During the meeting with the AMF, the two sides agreed to broaden areas of technical cooperation and intensify programs for knowledge exchange, in addition to providing technical support for the establishment of a gold exchange, training Sudanese cadres in the issuance of gold-backed bonds, and establishing a Central Bank of Sudan Academy for Financial Market Sciences, all of which would strengthen the capacity of the Central Bank in multiple fields.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Central Bank of Sudan also received preliminary approvals for technical support to a number of priority projects, particularly those related to the gold sector, which represents one of the strategic resources of the Sudanese economy. This support aims to enhance the sector's role in reinforcing economic stability and boosting foreign exchange reserves.

This engagement reflects the Central Bank of Sudan's commitment to building effective partnerships with Arab financial and monetary institutions, in a way that enhances its ability to address current challenges and advance economic reform efforts, while reinforcing Arab joint cooperation in the monetary and banking fields.