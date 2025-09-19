Sudan: IAEA Reaffirms Support for Sudan

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi, affirmed the Agency's readiness to support Sudan in overcoming its challenges, particularly in restoring radiotherapy services, advancing agriculture, and strengthening veterinary laboratories.

He urged the swift review and endorsement of Sudan's National Cancer Control Strategy to enable its presentation for funding by regional and international partners within the framework of the IAEA's "Rays of Hope" cancer care initiative launched in 2022, in addition to implementing one or two projects in the field of food security.

This came during his meeting with Sudan's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Ahmed Mudawi Musa, who is leading Sudan's delegation to the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

Professor Madawi commended Sudan's partnership with the IAEA, expressing the Government's appreciation for the Agency's past support, voicing hope for strengthened cooperation in the future. He emphasized Sudan's priorities, including the provision of a linear accelerator for the National Cancer Institute at the University of Gezira, the dispatch of an IAEA fact-finding mission to assess the country's needs in agriculture and animal resources under the "Atoms for Food" initiative, support for veterinary laboratories under the ZODIAC program to combat zoonotic diseases, provision of a blood irradiation device for the National Public Health Laboratory, and enhancing Sudan's representation within the IAEA Secretariat.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Sudanese delegation also included Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mufaddal, Sudan's Permanent Representative to the IAEA; Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Al-Sadig Al-Fadil; Dr. Mohammed Abu Ozinein, Secretary General of the National Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority; Dr. Ammar Mohammed Al-Amin, Director of International Organizations and Technical Cooperation at the Sudan Atomic Energy Corporation and First Secretary Abubakr Mahjoub from Sudan's Permanent Mission in Vienna.