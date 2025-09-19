Sudanese and Saudi Ministers of Information Discuss Strengthening Media Partnership and Expanding Strategic Cooperation

18 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Within the framework of the strong and historic fraternal relations between the Republic of Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sudanese Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eyesir met on Thursday with Saudi Minister of Information Salman bin Yousif Al-Dosari at his office in the capital Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed a number of media-related issues of common interest and explored ways to strengthen productive media partnerships that would support the future of strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries and serve their joint interests in the media field.

The ministers affirmed the importance of building an effective and influential media system that reflects the aspirations of the peoples of both countries for greater communication and integration, while enhancing positive media presence regionally and internationally.

This meeting came in the context of strengthening bilateral coordination and the exchange of expertise between media institutions in both countries, in line with regional and international media developments and in support of sustainable development goals.

