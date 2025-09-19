Sudan: TSC President Meets Sudanese Intellectuals, Media Professionals, Cultural Figures, and Businesspersons in Qatar

Doha, September 18, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan met at the Sudanese Embassy in Doha with a number of Sudanese intellectuals, media professionals, cultural figures, and businesspersons residing in the State of Qatar.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of his participation in the Arab-Islamic Summit, which recently concluded in the Qatari capital.

Discussions touched on the overall situation in Sudan in light of the National Battle of Dignity being waged by the Sudanese people alongside their Armed Forces.

General Al-Burhan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Government and people of Qatar, praising their honorable positions toward the Sudanese people, reaffirming Sudan's support for Qatar in facing Israeli aggression.

He gave a detailed briefing on the situation in Sudan, stressing that the country is fighting a decisive battle for the pride and dignity of its people, noting the great victories achieved by the Armed Forces and those fighting under their umbrella across all fronts.

TSC President asserted that such achievements were only possible due to the unity of the people around their Armed Forces and their deep faith in the army's ability to defeat the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

General Al-Burhan affirmed the government's openness to any initiatives aimed at stopping the war, provided they preserve the sovereignty, unity, and national institutions of the country. He added: "We cannot compromise our sovereignty to any state, regardless of our relations with it." He further reiterated the state's commitment to protecting and caring for anyone who lays down arms and aligns with the national cause.

He stated: "Any opposition politician who returns to reason and the national line will find the political arena welcoming."

General Al-Burhan underscored that the Sudanese people will triumph in their existential war against the rebel militia, stressing: "We will not lay down our arms until we break the siege on El-Fashir, Zalingei, Babanousa, and every inch defiled by the rebellion."

He extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Armed Forces, regular forces, joint forces, and the popular resistance in all their forms.

His Excellency also heard insights and perspectives from participants, which focused on reinforcing Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as on supporting the Armed Forces in the Dignity War until the homeland is fully liberated from the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia.