Africa: UCT Scholar Puts Africa On the Science World Map

University of Cape Town (UCT) scientist Professor Kelly Chibale has returned from a series of high-profile international events where he carried a powerful message: Africa is not just a beneficiary of health innovation - it is a leader.

Professor Chibale, the founder and director of UCT's Holistic Drug Discovery and Development (H3D) Centre, gave the closing keynote address at the 66th London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF), having previously given the first plenary lecture at last year's edition. Sharing the stage with Nobel laureates and inspiring more than 400 young scientists from over 90 countries. He then travelled to Japan, where he participated in a Gates Foundation-hosted event in Tokyo on global health innovation and participated in a side event at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), which was held in Yokohama and was attended by African heads of state.

For Chibale, the invitations are both personal and recognise UCT as a prestigious institution. "To be invited to speak alongside Nobel laureates is, first of all, a recognition of my own international standing, but it also reflects on UCT as an institution that values and enables excellence," he said.

At LIYSF this year, Chibale deliberately chose a provocative theme: "Failing your way to success". He spoke candidly about setbacks that shaped his career, from failing Grade 7 to facing countless rejections before breaking through in science.

"I told them failure is not fatal. It's not how you start that matters, but how you end up," he said. "You must be grateful and make the most of every opportunity, because one chance can open the door to many more."

He also urged students not to allow others to define success for them. "If you let other people define success, you will always feel like a failure if you don't measure up to other people's definition of success. History-makers are those who refuse to conform and instead focus on their unique gifts and talents that God has blessed them with," he told them.

The message struck a chord. Chibale's one-hour talk - delivered partly without slides and "straight from the heart" - ended with a loud applause of appreciation. "Afterwards, I was swarmed. It felt like being a footballer signing autographs. But more seriously, it showed how hungry young people are for stories that are authentic and hopeful," he reflected.

Showcasing Africa's innovation

Beyond inspiring youth, Chibale used the global stages to challenge persistent myths that Africa cannot be a source of scientific innovation. "We are changing that by leading world-class, cutting-edge research that has global impact."

At LIYSF, he highlighted how H3D is using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate drug discovery and tailor medicines to Africa's genetically diverse populations. "Africa is the most genetically diverse continent on this planet, yet less than 5% of global clinical trials take place here. The implication of this is that the African perspective in terms of intrinsic factors such as our genetics is not optimally considered during clinical trials," he explained.

In Japan, Chibale presented H3D's successes in building world-class research and development capacity in Africa, drawing keen interest from global partners. He also showcased the Grand Challenges African Drug Discovery Accelerator (GC-ADDA) network - a H3D Foundation-initiated and UCT-led collaboration bringing together 21 institutions across eight African countries. Funded by the Gates Foundation and LifeArc, GC-ADDA is pooling resources and expertise to drive drug discovery across the continent.

"Initiatives like GC-ADDA demonstrate that we are not just making a difference in South Africa, but across Africa as a whole. It's about leadership, economies of scale, and working together to address our shared health challenges," he said.

The power of partnerships

Chibale emphasised that none of this progress is possible without strong partnerships - not only with international funders but also with the South African government.

"As an example, for every dollar we've received from the Gates Foundation, the South African government has matched it through the Technology Innovation Agency and Strategic Health Innovation Partnerships unit of the South African Medical Research Council," he noted. "That sends a strong signal that even in a country with enormous social challenges, our government prioritises investing in science and innovation for the future."

By highlighting this support on global platforms, Chibale said he hoped to encourage other African governments to follow suit. "It's about making tough choices to do the difficult things now; deciding where to invest. Scientific research and innovation must be seen as priorities if we want to secure our future."

Raising Africa's profile

For Chibale, the importance of these platforms goes beyond recognition. They also provide visibility and create networks that can shift global perceptions of Africa.

"In life, it's often about who you know. People can be very ignorant about Africa, thinking only of poverty, disease and problems," he said. "When we get a platform like this, it's an opportunity to show the world-class science and infrastructure we have here in South Africa."

He added that sharing a stage with figures such as Bill Gates in Tokyo and Nobel laureates in London sends a powerful message. "When people see me there, a scientist out of Africa, it doesn't just raise the profile of UCT or myself - it raises the profile of South Africa and the continent."

Vision for Africa

Looking ahead, Chibale is clear about his vision: "Africa must be a global leader in health innovation. With the right partnerships - locally, continentally, and globally - I believe this is not just possible, but inevitable."

He also believes Africa's future lies in investing in its youth. "The world is looking to Africa. We have the youngest population globally, and we must give them hope, confidence, and opportunities to contribute," he said. "We should not talk ourselves down. The world is already recognising what Africa can do."

That recognition, he added, comes with responsibility and must be backed by action at home. "It requires all of us - universities, governments, the private sector, and civil society - to create jobs and opportunities for young people. There is immense talent on this continent, and we cannot afford to continue losing it through the brain drain."

Reflecting on his recent travels, Chibale said the lesson he hopes South Africans will take away is one of self-belief. Just look at the Springbok rugby team!

"We must stop focusing only on the negative. The world is recognising Africa's contributions, and there is so much happening here that is world-class," he said. "The future belongs to our children and their children. We need to nurture their talent, inspire them, and create the conditions for them to thrive here at home."