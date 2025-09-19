South Africa: Miss SA Finalist Bridgett Jones Accused of Bullying

Kayla Jenecker says Miss SA finalist Bridgett Jones bullied her at work and left her struggling with her mental health.

Jones denies the claims, while Miss SA says all contestants must follow the rules and complaints will be handled through formal channels.

Miss South Africa finalist Bridgett Jones is facing bullying claims from her former colleague Kayla Jenecker.

Jenecker, a content creator, posted a TikTok video saying Jones bullied her at work and left her struggling with her mental health.

Jones responded on Instagram, denying the claims. She said the case involved her old employer and colleagues but not her.

"By the time those proceedings took place, I had already left the company," she wrote. She also asked people to respect her privacy while she deals with the matter.

The Miss South Africa Organisation said it takes the issue seriously. It said all contestants must follow the rules and any complaints will go through official processes.

The claims have divided social media. Some people want Jones disqualified if the allegations are proven true. Others say the public should wait for due process.

The Miss SA finale will take place on 25 October at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, where a new queen will be crowned.