South Africa: Kgoshi Warns Surname Ruling Will Tear Families Apart

Limpopo leader Kgoshi Setlamorago Thobejane says letting men take their wives' surnames breaks African customs and disrespects family traditions.

Thobejane's SebataKgomo Civil Movement wants Parliament to cancel the ruling and consult traditional leaders and communities in every province.

For him, marriage is not just about two people. It is a union of families and ancestors. He says rituals like slaughtering cattle show how families and traditions come together. The ruling, he believes, ignores this.

"This ruling seems like the birth of something new, but what culture is it?" he asked. He warned it could divide society.

The SebataKgomo Civil Movement wants Parliament to cancel the decision. Thobejane says leaders must speak to communities and traditional healers in all nine provinces before changing customs.

He also says the ruling shows Western culture taking over African traditions.

If the decision is not changed, his movement will push for a referendum.

"Our judges were supposed to be building society, but they are focusing on the wrong things," Thobejane said. He believes young people are now losing touch with traditions.