Namibia: International Striker Kambindu Struggling With Injury

Namibia international striker Elmo Kambindu's future at the South African Betway Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit AmaZulu FC hit a snag after being replaced by new signing Thabiso Kutumela.

AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane revealed to the media in South Africa that the key striker was almost ready to return before suffering another unfortunate setback.

"He tried to come back after the rehab and everything that was done to prepare him physically, mentally, and psychologically, and just two days before match day two this season, he pulled out.

"Then he had to continue with rehab. We wanted to stabilise him and make sure he is ready. Again, when he got back on the field, he pulled out for the second time," explained the AmaZulu gaffer.

As a result of the injury to Kambindu, AmaZulu saw fit to acquire the services of another experienced forward in Kutumela (32).

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker had been in pursuit of a new home since his official departure from another KwaZulu-Natal club, Richards Bay FC.

Zwane said Kambindu's long-term injury prompted Usuthu to pursue Kutumela's signature in an attempt to fill the gap in their attacking force.

"Everything happens for a reason, and it's good for other players. Hence, we decided to bring in Kutumela. With his experience, you must have seen his performance in most of the games he played. His performances were encouraging and convincing."

He said Kambindu 's absence links it to Kutumela's signing. Zwane shed light on the absence of striker Kambindu, saying his unavailability was a key factor in the club's decision to sign Kutumela.

Usuthu acquired the services of the Namibian striker Kambindu in the January transfer window from Betway Premiership rivals Chippa United.

This came after the Durban-based side had identified a lack of firepower in their frontline.

Zwane's troops had also just sent out one of their strikers, Senzo Ndlovu, on loan to neighbors Durban City FC.

The experienced frontman Kambindu hit the ground running, demonstrating instant impact at Usuthu's attacking front.

He registered four goals in 12 games before suffering a hamstring injury on matchday 26 away to Stellenbosch FC.

The striker has since been unavailable for Usuthu, gradually slipping under the radar.

His coach, Zwane, has explained his tricky rehabilitation, saying: "Kambindu, unfortunately, has been out injured. He pulled a muscle in a game towards the end of last season.

"In our last game against [Orlando] Pirates, we thought he was going to be okay. He tried because he wanted to play."

The Kaizer Chiefs legend proceeded to talk about his new striker, praising him for his recent impressive display in national team colours.

"I know in the national team, when he was playing those Chan games, he scored. He is a good finisher." - FARPost