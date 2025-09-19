document

Good morning. It is with immense pride that I stand before you today to witness and officiate the grand opening of Cleanergy Solutions Namibia's Hydrogen Dune Project at Walvis Bay in the Erongo region.

This occasion is a defining milestone in Namibia's journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future. Today, we are not merely launching a project -- we are declaring Namibia's ambition to play a leading role in the global clean energy transition and positioning Namibia as a key player in the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

This project aligns with the National Development Plan Six and the broader aspirations of Vision 2030. Our aim is to leverage Namibia's renewable energy potential for economic benefit, guaranteeing inclusive growth, sustainable industrialisation, and social upliftment.

I commend the foresight of Ohlthaver & List and CMB.Tech for their visionary partnership in making this project a reality. Ohlthaver & List, as Namibia's largest privately owned company, demonstrates its commitment to national development, while CMB.Tech's investment underscores international confidence in Namibia as a frontier of clean energy innovation.

I extend sincere gratitude to the government of the Federal Republic of Germany, the European Union, and other international partners for their steadfast support. This partnership illustrates that Namibia is part of a global coalition committed to building a sustainable future.

I firmly believe that the Hydrogen Dune Project represents hope, transformation, and empowerment. Namibians are benefitting from training and capacity development, ensuring that our people are key drivers of this transition. The jobs created represent dignity, livelihoods, and opportunities for families and communities across the nation.

The ripple effects will be far-reaching: strengthening education, empowering small businesses, and supporting local industries. Industrialisation and sustainability can reinforce each other, creating an inclusive growth model with shared prosperity for all Namibians.

Namibia stands at the dawn of a new era. With abundant solar and wind resources, a strategic geographical location, and a stable democracy, Namibia is uniquely positioned to become a global hub for green hydrogen and ammonia production. The Hydrogen Dune Project sends a bold statement: Namibia is shaping the global energy conversation.

Just last week, Namibia hosted the Global African Hydrogen Summit in Windhoek, reaffirming its determination to champion green hydrogen development for the nation, the continent, and beyond.

Projects such as the Hydrogen Dune demonstrate Namibia's commitment to transforming ambitions into action.

This project shows that Africa is not merely a recipient of solutions but a generator of innovations addressing climate change, sustainability, and industrialisation challenges.

This energy revolution belongs to all Namibians: young people pursuing careers in science, technology, and engineering; workers building these world-class facilities; and families who will benefit from a greener and stronger economy.

Let us embrace this moment with courage and determination, nurturing a generation that dreams boldly, innovates fearlessly, and takes pride in building a Namibia that leads in clean energy.

I congratulate Cleanergy Solutions Namibia, Ohlthaver & List, CMB.Tech, the government of Germany, the European Union, and all international partners on this bold partnership.

As head of state, I reaffirm my government's commitment to support initiatives that advance our green hydrogen agenda, create jobs, and secure long-term prosperity. My government is committed to improving the ease of doing business to ensure that projects of this magnitude succeed and multiply.

This inauguration marks the beginning of a new chapter in Namibia's industrial and developmental transformation. Together, we are laying the foundations for an economy that is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.

Let us walk this path with unity, pride, and determination, proving to the world that Namibia is not only ready for change - we are leading it.

It is now my singular honour to declare the Cleanergy Solutions Namibia - Hydrogen Dune Project officially opened.

I thank you.

