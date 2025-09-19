South Africa: Media Alert - Scopa to Discuss Road Accident Fund Oversight Enquiry Plan

press release

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will tomorrow discuss the committee's plan for the Road Accident Fund Oversight Enquiry.

Details of the meeting:

Date: Friday, 19 September 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Virtual platform/YouTube

