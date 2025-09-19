South Africa: Media Alert - Scopa to Discuss Road Accident Fund Oversight Enquiry Plan

18 September 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will tomorrow discuss the committee's plan for the Road Accident Fund Oversight Enquiry.

Details of the meeting:

Date: Friday, 19 September 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Virtual platform/YouTube

Parliamentary committees are open to the media and the public. Journalists wishing to cover these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) should send their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi on email mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists must send these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

