Tunisia: President Saied - 'Tunisia Targeted for Its Unity Yet Will Remain Resilient Against Traitors'

Tunis, Sept. 19, 2025 — President Kais Saied chaired a cabinet meeting, on Thursday, at Carthage Palace. He pointed out that "Tunisia is being targeted because of its unity," reiterating that "it will remain resilient against traitors and collaborators who seek to undermine the State and sap its resources."

He called for a new vision for state governance, laying emphasis on national awareness during this period. He underlined that "authority belongs to the people, and laws must be effectively implemented rather than left idle on shelves."

The Head of State spoke of an ongoing struggle between the State and a network of people who seek to regain influence while operating both openly and secretly. He explained that this network works on triggering crises everyday across multiple sectors such as health, education, and transport, despite the presence of legislative and administrative measures. He described this network of people as "corrupt actors who attempt to exploit State institutions." He underlined that their "alliances are driven solely by material interests without any ideological basis."

He added that Tunisian citizens are fully aware of the protests they hold together with their manipulations.

He cited examples of officials who were behind deliberate water and electricity cuts in a number of cities across Tunisia, who often do that without public notice or administrative oversight. He also criticized the waste of public funds spent on institutions that provide no real benefits to citizens.

President Saied reaffirmed that Tunisia is governed under a new constitution ratified by the people, with elected representatives in the Parliament and the National Council of Regions and Districts. He stressed that laws must be applied fairly and equally to all people. He reiterated that "those who undermine the State or misuse its public funds must be held accountable under fair legal procedures."