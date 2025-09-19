South Africa: Public Service Month a Call to Reaffirm Commitment to South Africans

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has urged public servants to recommit to serving with "integrity, accountability, and excellence".

Morolong delivered the keynote address at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Public Service Day held at the department, in Tshwane, on Friday.

Government is currently observing Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM).

"Public service is not merely a job; it is a vocation rooted in the principles of Batho Pele, putting people first. This means our work is not simply measured by time on the job, but by the lives we touch and the positive change we create.

"It is a promise to act with empathy, to listen with patience, and to deliver with a deep sense of responsibility to every citizen and ensure their needs are met with dignity and respect," he said.

Morolong highlighted that the work of the department "sits at the intersection of policy and the people it is meant to serve".

"A little over two decades ago in 2004, the then Minister of Finance, Trevor Manuel [said]...'In a developmental State, the civil servant is professional, skilled, adequately rewarded but humble. Humility towards the poor is the greatest attribute of a civil servant'.

"For the GCIS, humility towards the poor means ensuring that the right information reaches the right people at the right time - in a language they understand and through a medium they trust.

"When the GCIS does its job well, we liberate citizens from ignorance, from uncertainty, from exclusion. We enable individuals and communities to claim opportunities - to apply for bursaries, to access grants, to participate in public consultations, to hold government accountable," Morolong said.

Call to action

The Deputy Minister highlighted that IPSM is a call to for renewal from all civil servants.

"The Integrated Public Service Month is anchored on five strategic pillars that include the visibility of the executive in communities, responsiveness, professionalism and ethical conduct of public servants, trust and citizen participation.

"In essence, the 2025 to 2026 government-wide Integrated Public Service programme is a call to action to renew and reaffirm our commitment to serve with integrity, accountability, and excellence," Morolong emphasised.

He added that the month is also a moment to honour public servants who go above and beyond the call of duty to "make a difference in the lives of ordinary South Africans".

"It is also a time for introspection. We turn the mirror on ourselves and ask the difficult questions: Are we truly living up to the ideals of service delivery? Are our programmes responsive, inclusive, and impactful reaching those who need them most?

"This self-reflection should help us to recommit to transparent, empowering communication that reflects humility and professionalism.

"As public servants we must be at the forefront of renewing public trust by telling the South African story with honesty, courage, and purpose," Morolong concluded.