South Africa: Transnet Enters Into Partnership to Upgrade Port Equipment

Transnet Port Terminals has entered into a 10-year partnership agreement with Liebherr to acquire port equipment that will significantly enhance operational capacity and efficiency.

Through this agreement, Transnet will benefit from Liebherr's local expertise, a strategically managed parts supply, and a dedicated customer service and support network.

"This ensures unrivalled reliability, optimised productivity, and seamless operations. The introduction of new Liebherr Ship-to-Shore (STS) and Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes, alongside a strengthened lifecycle management strategy, will enhance efficiency, improve cargo flow, and support continued growth at South Africa's ports," Transnet said on Thursday.

Under the new agreement, Transnet has already placed substantial orders for Liebherr equipment.

This includes four large Ship-to-Shore cranes for the Port of Durban, which are currently being assembled in South Africa.

Additionally, 48 Rubber-Tired Gantry cranes have been ordered in multiple batches for the Durban and Cape Town terminals. Both ports have begun receiving RTGs, with several units having already entered service.

"Partnering with Liebherr ensures that we have access to cutting-edge crane technology and expert support, enabling us to enhance productivity while reducing operational costs. This partnership agreement is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class service to our customers and keeping South Africa's ports at the forefront of global trade," Transnet Port Terminals Chief Executive Jabu Mdaki said.

By partnering with Liebherr, Transnet gains access to state-of-the-art crane technology, industry leading innovation, and a wealth of technical expertise.

"This strategic collaboration empowers us to significantly boost operational efficiency, streamline port logistics, and reduce long-term operational costs. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class service and maintaining the highest standards of excellence across all facets of our operations.

"This partnership reflects a shared vision for the future of port infrastructure in South Africa. Together with Liebherr, we are working to strengthen our relationship and foster a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and mutual growth. Our joint efforts are focused on ensuring that South Africa's ports remain competitive, resilient, and at the forefront of global trade," Mdaki said.

Liebherr-Africa General Manager Lukas Sturn said the collaboration with Transnet marks a significant step forward in strengthening port operations in South Africa.

"With dedicated service hubs and an optimised parts supply, we are well positioned to support Transnet's growth and ensure smooth, efficient, and cost-effective operations," Sturn said.

Beyond the supply of cranes, the 20-year asset management programme ensures that Transnet benefits from comprehensive lifecycle support, including maintenance, repairs, and parts management.

Liebherr will provide local parts and service engineers, guaranteeing a prompt and efficient response to operational needs when required.

As part of this commitment, Liebherr is investing heavily in a new Competence and Distribution Centre in Durban that includes the Liebherr Technology Campus, a training and innovation hub offering professional training and customised solutions for Liebherr equipment and business skills.

In addition, Liebherr is upgrading its customer service setup in Cape Town, reinforcing its long-term presence in the region, ensuring 24/7 support.