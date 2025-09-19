Uganda: URA Commissioner, SICPA Uganda Officials Discuss DTS

The Uganda Revenue Authority's (URA) newly appointed Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, Mr. Denis Kugonza Kateeba, paid a courtesy visit to SICPA Uganda's facilities in Kampala to gain firsthand insight into the Digital Tax Stamp (DTS) solution.

Accompanied by his team, Mr. Kateeba's visit focused on understanding the intricacies of the DTS system, which is managed by SICPA Uganda under the URA's guidance. The solution is designed to provide secured authentication, identification, and traceability for legitimate products. This is achieved by affixing digital stamps that feature a combination of overt, semi-covert, and covert security features.

The visit marks an important step for the URA's new leadership in engaging with key partners and understanding the technologies that are central to the country's domestic tax collection and compliance efforts.

The Digital Tax Stamps (DTS) solution in Uganda is a system designed to combat illicit trade and improve tax compliance.

The core of the DTS solution involves affixing secure digital stamps to legitimate products. These stamps contain various security features--overt, semi-covert, and covert--which allow for authentication, identification, and traceability

The stamps provide a way for consumers, retailers, and authorities to verify that a product is genuine and has paid the required taxes.

Each stamp has a unique digital code, allowing the URA to track specific products throughout the supply chain.

This system provides a digital trail for products, from the manufacturer to the point of sale. This helps the URA monitor the movement of goods and ensures that all applicable taxes are collected.