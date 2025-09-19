South Africa: Joburg Mother and Daughter Eat Cooked Mulberry Leaves to Stave Off Starvation

18 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bheki C. Simelane

Following sharp cost-of-living increases in recent years, a mother and her daughter in Waterworks, Johannesburg, sometimes resort to eating cooked leaves from their mulberry tree.

A mulberry tree stands in Johanna Mukansi's yard in Waterworks, near Lenasia, Johannesburg, ostensibly to provide the family with shade in the barren area, especially in summer.

It also provides meals for the family during the many dark days they have endured over the years.

"When we have no food, I've had to cook the mulberry tree leaves," said Mukansi (53). "I cooked and we ate."

Mukansi said she assumed the leaves were edible because the tree's fruit is edible.

Mukansi arrived in Waterworks in 2017. She has two children, one of whom has left home. She lives with her youngest child, who is 10 years old, and goes to a nearby primary school.

They survive on a R560 Child Support grant and a R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, which amounts to R910 as their monthly income. Mukansi said she has to spend most of the money as soon as she receives it.

To supplement this meagre income, Mukansi sometimes finds piecemeal work, like washing for community members for R70.

"We manage to eat...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

