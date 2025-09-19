South Africa: Mkhwanazi Alleges SA's New Capture - Malicious Corruption Busters and Classified Intelligence Leaks

KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has alleged various plots to ultimately disrupt investigations into a criminal syndicate in South Africa. These include intelligence leaks and that malicious investigators are embedded in a corruption-busting authority.

South Africa's directorate geared towards cracking down on corruption has a structure in it that is doing the exact opposite.

This is according to KwaZulu-Natal's police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who says that sources in the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) relayed this information to him.

Mkhwanazi was testifying on Thursday, 18 September 2025, on the second day of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Strong allegations that emerged from his testimony include that there were attempts - from various angles and in different ways - to thwart investigations into a criminal syndicate - a cartel - which involves corrupt state officials.

Mkhwanazi alleged that this was why individuals in South Africa's historically beleaguered Crime Intelligence division were targeted - to subvert the unit.

He also claimed attempted murder accused Vusi "Cat" Matlala was "enjoying too much privilege from law enforcement" - to the point that individuals in the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department fitted his vehicles with blue emergency lights, even though these are strictly meant...