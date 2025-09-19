Namibia: IPC's Donatus Rejects Imminent Reports of His Arrest

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) Florian Donatus has rejected reports of his imminent arrest.

He has rejected the claims through his lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo.

Donatus was suspended earlier this month by the party.

He was accused of allegedly using a council credit facility during his tenure as councillor for the Walvis Bay Rural constituency.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Amoomo refutes the reports, describing them as misleading and false.

"Our client strongly disputes and rejects these reports as false, misleading and damaging to his reputation, particularly given his status as a prominent political figure," he says.

The continued publication of such reports, he says, has already caused undue harm to his clients public image, which has consistently been in good standing.

Amoomo says his client is not a flight risk, as he resides at his known address, and accordingly, an arrest would not be necessary under the circumstances.

The suggestion that details of an "imminent arrest" have reached the media, he points out, raises a serious concern that confidential police matters may have been improperly leaked.

He says this creates the impression of collaboration between the police and the media in a manner prejudicial to his client's constitutional rights of dignity, privacy and fair treatment.

Amoomo demands an urgent investigation and clarity on whether the police or any of its officers were responsible for the dissemination of information concerning the alleged imminent arrest of its client.

He further demands that his client be afforded the courtesy of being contacted formally, through his legal representatives, should the police require his cooperation in any ongoing inquiry or investigation.