Namibia: Regional Election Observers Urge Malawi to Consider Diaspora Voting

The Southern African Development Community Electoral Observation Mission (Seom) has called on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to consider allowing Malawians in the diaspora to participate in the country's general elections.

Missiin head Themba Masuku made the call in the Malawian capital of Lilongwe on Thursday when the Seom presented its preliminary report on the elections.

Masuku, who is the former deputy prime minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, said allowing Malawians living outside the country to vote will provide them with a chance to exercise their right to vote, "just like everyone."

The mission also commended private media institutions in Malawi for fair reporting and coverage of the campaign period, voting and counting processes.

The Seom described the manner in which the election processes -- from political campaigns to voting and counting -- were conducted as "orderly and peaceful".

The mission has since called on all stakeholders to continue promoting peace, tolerance and calm across all available platforms, while the country awaits the final results of the elections.

The law allows the MEC to release the results of the presidential election within eight days from the voting day, while the results for parliamentary and local government elections are expected to be released within 14 days and 21 days, respectively.

A total of 17 presidential candidates, including incumbent president Lazarus Chakwera, former president Peter Mutharika and former Reserve Bank governor Dalitso Kabambe, are contesting the race.

