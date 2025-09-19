Namibia: Presidency Concludes Nationwide Consultations On Draft Petroleum Policy

The Namibian Presidency has successfully concluded its nationwide consultations on the Draft National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy aimed at ensuring the country's petroleum resources benefit all citizens.

An update issued by press secretary Jonas Mbambo on Thursday saya consultations were held between 1 and 17 September and spanned 12 regions, engaging a wide cross-section of communities, including regional governors, mayors, councillors, traditional leaders, entrepreneurs, elders and youth.

The consultations, Mbambo says, began in the ||Kharas region and continued through the Kunene, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Otjozondjupa, Erongo, Kavango East, Kavango West, Zambezi and Omaheke regions.

A key message that emerged from the consultations was the need for Namibia's petroleum resources to foster inclusive development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We must ensure the petroleum sector creates opportunities for Namibians broadly, but also address historical inequalities by ensuring fair access for marginalised groups, rural communities, women and the youth," ||Kharas Regional Council chairperson Joseph Isaacs says.

Regional governors, according to the statement, emphasise the importance of equity and local empowerment.

Kavango West governor Verna Sinimbo highlights the need for youth empowerment and equitable access to scholarships, while Oshikoto governor Sacky Kathindi encourages young Namibians to prepare for careers in the petroleum industry.

According to Mbambo, communities

across Namibia expressed strong support for the draft policy, seeing it as a transformative framework for the country's future. The policy, he adds, aims to ensure a fair distribution of benefits through taxes, royalties, training and employment, with a focus on capacity-building for youth and small businesses.

Transparency, accountability and environmental sustainability were also recurring themes in the discussions.

"The government remains unwavering in its commitment to ensure Namibia's petroleum endowment translates into inclusive growth," Upstream Petroleum Unit head Cornelia Shilunga says, adding that the policy will serve as a cornerstone for national development.