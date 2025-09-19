South Africa: Addo Elephant Park's Balanced Model of Conservation Holds Lessons for Wildlife Reserves

18 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Christiaan Bakkes

Somehow, Addo Elephant National Park has achieved a fine balance between effective conservation and expansion while earning the goodwill of its neighbours.

If ever an elephant reserve could serve as a template for effective conservation, it is Addo. What makes it remarkable is not only its thriving elephant population, but the way it has grown, adapted and coexisted with neighbouring farms and communities over nearly a century.

Addo Elephant National Park is not just a sanctuary; it is a living, breathing organism that has expanded its borders, healed degraded lands and fostered a model of conservation that many others could learn from.

Addo has recently introduced 72 elephants into their Kabouga section to relieve pressure from the Main Camp and Colchester sections. In 2018, at least 27 elephants were translocated to the Nama Karoo section around Darlington Dam. The park has also purchased several old farms around Kirkwood to incorporate into its expanding footprint.

Since the 1980s, the Greater Addo Elephant National Park has actively expanded to increase habitat for elephants as well as other wildlife and endangered plant communities. This expansion has included forest reserves, provincial conservation areas and private lands - transforming old and degraded agricultural areas into protected spaces given time to rest, regenerate and become an elephant habitat.

Addo has also reintroduced elephants to adjoining private reserves in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.