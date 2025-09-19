Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Prime Minister Overcomes Health Incident During His Visit to Saudi Arabia

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that the Prime Minister has overcome the sudden health incident he experienced during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry explained that the Prime Minister of the Transitional Government, accompanied by his delegation, returned to the country on Thursday evening from Saudi Arabia.

The statement confirmed that the Prime Minister was discharged from hospital in good health, after medical examinations indicated that the incident was caused by fatigue.

The Ministry added that, at the conclusion of his visit to the Kingdom, the Prime Minister met with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, for their concern and follow-up on his health condition during his recovery period.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to arrange for an official visit by the Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia at a later date, within the framework of the mutual desire to discuss the issues that had been scheduled for the current visit, and in light of the commitment of the two countries' leaderships to further strengthen their distinguished bilateral relations in all fields.