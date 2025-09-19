Sudan's Power Company Signs Agreement With China's Xd Company for Transformer Manufacturing

Cairo, September 18, 2025 (SUNA) - The Sudanese Electricity Company and China's XD Company signed an agreement in Cairo to manufacture and supply seven large-capacity transformers of various sizes for Sudan's power generation stations.

The Director General of the Electricity Transmission Company, Engineer Yassir Shazly, signed on behalf of the Sudanese side, while the Chinese side was represented by the company's Development Director in the agreement signing.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Energy, Engineer Al-Muatasim Ibrahim.

The Minister of Energy underlined the importance of these transformers for stabilizing the electricity supply in the country, particularly under the current circumstances. He emphasized the need to accelerate the work, noting that such large transformers typically take time to manufacture.

The Minister further praised Sudanese-Chinese relations and cooperation in the fields of electricity and oil, stressing that the energy partnership is strong and reinforced by joint cooperation and the successful experience in the petroleum sector.

For his part, the General Manager of the Chinese Company affirmed the commitment to speed up the manufacturing process of the transformers given their vital importance for Sudan under the present conditions.

Engineer Abdullah Ahmed Mohamed Ali, Director of the Sudanese Electricity Company, explained that the significance of these transformers lies in their role in transmitting electricity generated from various power stations to areas where citizens have begun to return.

Sudan's Ambassador to Cairo, General Emad Adawi, described Sudanese-Chinese relations as longstanding and historic, praising cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in energy, stressing the importance of continuing this partnership between the two friendly nations.